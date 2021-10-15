Brazil 4-1 Uruguay: 5 talking points as Neymar and Raphina help hosts return to winning ways | 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers

Brazil returned to winning ways in emphatic fashion, scoring twice in either half to beat Uruguay 4-1 in a FIFA World Cup 2022 qualifier.

Raphina bagged a brace, but it was Neymar who ran the show for Brazil with an early goal and two assists. Uruguay pulled one goal back, with Luis Suarez bagging a consolation strike in the 77th minute.

A goalless draw against Colombia on Monday brought an end to Brazil's win streak in the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifying campaign. But they returned to winning ways in style in front of their fans.

Neymar chested down Fred's pass near the box to open the scoring in the tenth minute. Raphina, continuing to impress for Brazil, scored his first international goal just eight minutes after his team had taken the lead.

He bagged his second of the game, the third for the hosts, in the 58th minute, with Neymar setting him up after a superb counter-attack. Luis Suarez reduced arrears with a free-kick in the 77th minute. But Brazil restored their three-goal lead when Neymar set up substitute Gabigol in the 83rd minute.

With the win, Brazil retain their top spot in the qualifying campaign. On that note. here's a take a look at five talking points from the game:

#5 Brazil yet to concede from open play in their last ten home games

Brazil have been very solid in their FIFA World Cup 2022 qualifying campaign, conceding just four goals in 11 games so far. Considering their home record in qualification games, including the 2018 campaign, Brazil went nine games without conceding a goal at home. That run ended with Luis Suarez's free-kick strike, though.

OptaJoao @OptaJoao 9 - Luis Suárez's free-kick goal has ended a run of nine games without conceding a goal at home in the South American WCQ for Brazil; the longest of any team in the history of the tournament. Breached. 9 - Luis Suárez's free-kick goal has ended a run of nine games without conceding a goal at home in the South American WCQ for Brazil; the longest of any team in the history of the tournament. Breached. https://t.co/voyY9rAjDa

However, Brazil are yet to concede from open play in ten home games. Their run of nine games without a clean sheet is the longest in the history of the competition. But Tite won't mind seeing that streak end, as his side recorded a massive 4-1 win.

#4 Raphinha sizzles on his first start for Brazil

Raphinha scored his first international goal for Brazil.

Raphinha earned his first Brazil call-up only this month. He made two appearances from the bench, in which he picked up as many assists, doing so against Venezuela.

He has been in great form in the 2021-22 campaign for Leeds United, bagging three goals in as many starts. On his first start for Brazil, he bagged a brace against Uruguay. That made him the first-ever Leeds player to score for the Selecao.

OptaJoao @OptaJoao 1 - Raphinha is the first Leeds United player to score for Brazil in history. Dream. 1 - Raphinha is the first Leeds United player to score for Brazil in history. Dream. https://t.co/YZYc3x0hSQ

Considering his blistering start to life in international football, Raphinha is expected to be a feature of Brazil for a while.

