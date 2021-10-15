Brazil 4-1 Uruguay: Selecao Player ratings as Neymar shines in big win | 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers

Brazil returned to winning ways in emphatic fashion, thrashing Uruguay 4-1 in the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

A brace from Raphinha either side of goals from Neymar and Gabriel Barbosa secured all three points for Selecao. Luis Suarez pulled a consolation goal back for the visitors.

Neymar got the ball rolling in the 10th minute with his 70th international strike, before Raphinha doubled the cushion another eight minutes later. Brazil enjoyed more of the ball and kept the Celestes firmly pegged back. But it wasn't until almost the hour mark that the Canaries found another goal.

It was Raphinha again, rounding off a beautiful counter-attack by latching onto Neymar's sublime cross and producing a fine finish from close-range.

19 minutes later, Uruguay won a free-kick from a good position. Suarez stepped up to take it and curled a wonderful effort into the far post beyond Ederson in goal. The Atletico Madrid forward's strike finally gave the away fans something to cheer about. But the celebrations were cut short after Barbosa bagged a fourth for Brazil just over five minutes later.

Barbosa's goal was initially ruled out for offside play by the forward. Following a VAR review, the goal was allowed to stand, with Neymar the creator once more.

The victory was Brazil's 10th in 11 games and kept them firmly in contention for top spot in the CONMEBOL qualifying zone with seven more games still to go.

Here are the player ratings for Brazil:

Ederson - 7/10

The Brazilian custodian had a relatively easy game compared to his Uruguayan counterpart, only having to a make a few easy saves. But Ederson was soundly beaten for that sublime free-kick by Suarez.

Emerson Royal - 7/10

His forward runs didn't yield much, although Royal's passing was first-class, registering a 91% completion rate. The Spurs defender was on guard whenever the visitors threatened to attack.

Lucas Verissimo - 7.5/10

Positionally excellent, accurate in passing and brilliant at reading the match. Verissimo packed everything you'd want to see from a modern centre-back and shone bright for Brazil.

Thiago Silva - 7/10

His defensive nous wasn't really needed as Uruguay were poor in attack besides Suarez's free-kick goal. Silva still held the fort well and communicated excellently with Verissimo, registering an astounding 98.1% passing accuracy.

Alex Sandro - 7/10

The Brazil left-back didn't enjoy as much productivity as he usually does but that didn't deter him from constantly testing Uruguay. Sandro registered a key pass and two tackles on the night.

Fred - 8/10

He assisted Neymar for the opening goal with a fine throughball and worked hard all game to regain possession. Fred also registered a key pass, three tackles and completed 93.2% of his passes.

Fabinho - 7/10

The Liverpool midfielder offered so much silk and steel defensively but also went into the referee's books for a silly challenge. Fabinho registered a game-high five tackles in addition to providing a key pass and winning two fouls.

Raphinha - 8/10

His first start for Brazil couldn't have gone any better as Raphinha scored twice, the second of which was a real counter-attacking beauty. The Leeds United forward also registered four shots, all on target, as well as a key pass.

Lucas Paqueta - 7.5/10

He gave Uruguay lots of problems with his runs through the center. Paqueta distributed the ball out wide to Jesus and Neymar well and was directly involved in Brazil's second goal too. The midfielder ended the game with a key pass, three tackles and 87.5% passing accuracy.

Neymar - 9/10

Brazil's talisman scored once, assisted twice and was involved in all four of his side's goals. A couple of offside flags and missed chances kept Neymar from recording more goals, but it was a tremendous showing nevertheless.

Gabriel Jesus - 7/10

He made some excellent runs down the right flank as usual and was heavily involved in Brazil's attacking plays. Jesus ended the match with three shots (two on target) and completed 88.2% of his attempted passes.

Brazil Substitutes

Gabriel Barbosa - 7.5/10

He added gloss to the scoreline by scoring Brazil's fourth goal of the match after replacing Jesus in the 61st minute. It was initially ruled out for offside, but the goal stood following a VAR review.

Antony - 6.5/10

Antony replaced Paqueta in the 61st minute. The 21-year-old, who made a lively cameo against Colombia, added to that with another impressive showing against Uruguay. He created two chances on the night.

Douglas Luiz - 6/10

The Aston Villa man replaced Fabinho in the 71st minute. However, the game just seemed to by-pass him as Luiz made little impact.

Everton Ribeiro - 5/10

Ribeiro replaced Raphinha in the 71st minute, but barely even got a whiff of the ball.

Edenilson - N/A

Edenilson came on in the 88th minute for Fred. The substitution was to help his side continue to push forward but the match was almost up by then.

