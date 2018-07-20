Manchester United Updates : Brazil's future and PSG star wants in at Manchester United while Pogba wants out

Paul Pogba has reportedly joked with his World Cup-winning teammate Blaise Matuidi that he might join him at the club level by making a return to Juventus, his former club in Turin. This is most likely banter considering the fact that Pogba has an uninhibited and garrulous personality.

He is already in the news for giving the now-famous pep talk to his teammates in the dressing room in Kazan before the round of sixteen clash with Argentina where he said, "Messi or no Messi, we don't give a sh*t." But three solid arguments can be made as to why Paul Labile Pogba might be tempted to join Juventus.

1. Juventus are the title winners in Italy's top division for the last seven years and Pogba has acquired a taste for it

2. Zinedine Zidane might be roped in as the next Juventus manager.

3. A high profile link-up with Cristiano Ronaldo.

However, if Tuttosport is right about this, it would be a feast to watch the new-look Juventus team even if it means that Jose Mourinho will have to look for replacements soon.

On the other hand, Giuliano Bertolucci, agent of Paris Saint-Germain's center-back Marquinhos has reportedly approached Mourinho, if he would be interested in the services of the prodigal defender as reported by Paris United.

This approach came right after the Manchester United manager made it clear that he needed a CB and a wide player to wrap up his business. However, Mourinho is said to be looking at Tottenham's Toby Alderweireld even at the stiff asking price of £70 million set by his club.

The backup will have to be Alex Sandro if that deal falls through. Chelsea's Willian are eyed for the wide role but he has been on the radar of Ernesto Valverde and Mourinho would face a lot of competition to sign him even if Chelsea get ready to sell.

And let's not rule out an impact signing before the transfer window shuts down in Gareth Bale. Bale has been a long time interest and could just leave Real Madrid in the wake of CR7 and join the Red Devils in case the Perisic deal for a left winger doesn't fall into place.