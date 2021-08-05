Brazil U23 vs Spain U23 prediction, preview, team news and more | Olympics 2021

The 2021 Olympics are set to witness another battle for a gold medal this weekend as Spain U23 take on Brazil U23 in an intriguing football game on Saturday. Both teams have excellent squads and will have their sights set on glory this weekend.

Spain U23 have a host of excellent youngsters in their ranks and can be dangerous at their best. The Spaniards have struggled to break down robust defensive lines, however, and will need to take it up a notch in this game.

Brazil U23 were also given a run for their money by Mexico U23 earlier this week and have a point to prove in this game. The Selecao won the gold medal in 2016 and will be intent on replicating their heroics in this fixture.

The men's Olympic final:



Brazil U23 vs Spain U23 Head-to-Head

Brazil U23 have never played an official fixture against Spain U23 and will need to adapt to their opponents this weekend. Both teams have experienced players in their ranks and should be able to rise to the occasion.

The senior sides have played together on a total of nine occasions with Brazil securing five victories. The Spanish national team has managed only two victories against Brazil and its U23 squad will want to prove a point in this match.

Brazil U23 form guide at 2021 Olympics: W-W-W-D-W

Spain U23 form guide at 2021 Olympics: W-W-D-W-D

Brazil U23 vs Spain U23 Team News

Brazil U23 have a strong squad

Brazil U23

Richarlison has been exceptional for Brazil U23 this summer and is set to lead the line for the Selecao. Brazil U23 are unlikely to make drastic changes to their team for this fixture.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Spain U23 have a point to prove

Spain U23

Spain U23 have a fully-fit squad at the moment and will have to name their strongest team in the final. Mikel Oyarzabal has featured in every game for Spain U23 and will look to make his mark this weekend.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Brazil U23 vs Spain U23 Predicted XI

Brazil U23 Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Santos; Guilherme Arana, Diego Carlos, Nino, Dani Alves; Bruno Guimaraes, Douglas Luiz; Richarlison, Claudinho, Paulinho; Antony

Spain U23 Predicted XI (4-3-3): Unai Simon; Marc Cucurella, Pau Torres, Eric Garcia, Bryan Gil; Martin Zubimendi, Pedri, Mikel Merino; Marco Asensio, Mikel Oyarzabal, Dani Olmo

Brazil U23 vs Spain U23 Prediction

Spain U23 have several star names in their ranks but will need to make their opportunities count this weekend. The likes of Pedri and Dani Olmo were impressive at Euro 2020 and will need to take it up a notch in this game.

Brazil U23 have won the gold medal before and have been in excellent form this summer. Spain U23 are the better team on paper, however, and hold a slight edge going into this match.

Prediction: Brazil U23 1-2 Spain U23

