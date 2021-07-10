Brazil vs Argentina - 5 interesting facts | Copa America 2021 Final

In a dream final for football fans, Argentina booked their place in the Copa America 2021 title match against Brazil following a semi-final shootout win over Columbia. Earlier, hosts and holders Brazil beat Peru by a solitary goal to move to within one win of a successful title defence.

It has been a surreal 47th edition of the Copa America on many counts. The world's oldest international football tournament has been played to empty stands owing to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Moreover, Brazil weren't originally supposed to host this edition of the tournament. They only came into the fray in the eleventh hour after the two co-hosts, Colombia and Argentina, pulled out due to different reasons.

However, once the action got underway, Brazil and Argentina cruised through the group stage. They then successfully navigated two knockout rounds to book their place in the final at the Maracana Stadium in Rio de Janeiro, where a limited number of fans will be in attendance.

Ahead of the marquee title match between Brazil and Argentina, let us have a look at five interesting facts involving the two teams.

#5 Argentina have reached more Copa America finals than any other country

Lionel Messi sinks to the turf after missing his spot-kick in the 2016 Copa America final

Argentina have reached the Copa America final more times than any other country to have played in the 105-year-old tournament.

It is to be noted that the term 'final' is used liberally here to include top-two finishes, as some of the earlier editions of the Copa America did not have a designated final. The team finishing top after a round-robin group stage was declared the winner in such editions. Meanwhile, the team finishing second was named the runner-up.

Following their nervy shootout win over Columbia in the semi-finals, Argentina reached the Copa America final for a record-extending 29th time, which is eight more than the next best country (Uruguay).

La Albiceleste have lost their last four Copa America finals, though, which is something they'd like to change when they lock horns with Brazil at the Maracana this weekend.

#4 Argentina are one title away from joining Uruguay as the joint-most successful team in Copa America history

Argentina won their most recent Copa America title in 1993

One of six teams to have won multiple Copa America titles, Argentina (14) trail only record champions Uruguay for the most titles in the world's oldest international football competition.

Since their last Copa America triumph in 1993, La Albiceleste have failed to win a major title. They lost five major finals in the intervening period - four at the Copa America and one at the FIFA World Cup.

Following their last win almost three decades ago, Argentina became the most successful team in Copa America history. However, Uruguay won two titles since then (1995, 2011) to leapfrog Argentina in the competition's all-time standings.

La Albiceleste have had two opportunities to go level with Uruguay since the latter's last Copa America triumph, only to falter against Chile in the 2015-16 finals. They'll hope to be third-time lucky in their third Copa America final in four appearances.

