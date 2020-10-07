Brazil vs Bolivia prediction, preview, team news and more | FIFA World Cup Qualifier 2020

Brazil are set to host Bolivia at the Arena Corinthians on Friday in their next FIFA World Cup qualifier.

Brazil last played an international game nearly a year ago, when they beat South Korea 3-0 at the Mohammed bin Zayed Stadium in a friendly match. Goals from Olympique Lyonnais' new signing, midfielder Lucas Paqueta, Barcelona's Philippe Coutinho and right-back Danilo sealed the victory for Brazil.

Bolivia, on the other hand, beat Haiti 3-1 at the Ramon Aguilera Costas Stadium in a friendly game last year. A brace from Bolivar midfielder Erwin Saavedra and a goal from forward Gilbert Alvarez secured the win for Bolivia. Alvarez's own goal proved to be scant consolation fo Haiti.

Brazil vs Bolivia Head-to-Head

In 30 previous encounters between the two sides, Brazil hold the clear advantage. They have won 21 games, lost five and drawn four.

Mais um dia de trabalho para a #SeleçãoBrasileira, agora com todos os jogadores na Granja Comary! ⚽🇧🇷



Fotos: @lucasfigfoto / CBF pic.twitter.com/yKpeeqnmWi — CBF Futebol (@CBF_Futebol) October 6, 2020

Their most recent match was in the Copa America group stage last year, with Brazil beating Bolivia 3-0. A brace from midfielder Philippe Coutinho and a goal from Benfica forward Everton Cebolinha resulted in a victory for Brazil.

Brazil form guide: L-D-D-L-W

Bolivia form guide: L-L-L-L-W

Brazil vs Bolivia Team News

Brazil manager Tite will be unable to call upon the services of Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker as well as Manchester City striker Gabriel Jesus, who are both out injured.

There could be potential debuts for Athletico Paranaense goalkeeper Santos, Palmeiras right-back Gabriel Menino, Olympique Lyonnais midfielder Bruno Guimaraes and Hertha Berlin forward Matheus Cunha.

Injured: Alisson Becker, Gabriel Jesus

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Meanwhile, Bolivia manager Cesar Farias has named a large squad. Debuts could be handed out to players like Bolivar defender Jairo Quinteros, The Strongest defender Luis Demiquel, and Blooming forward Cesar Menacho.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Brazil vs Bolivia Predicted XI

Brazil Predicted XI (4-3-3): Ederson Moraes, Danilo, Marquinhos, Thiago Silva, Renan Lodi, Fabinho, Casemiro, Philippe Coutinho, Richarlison, Roberto Firmino, Neymar

Dia de apresentação e de trabalho para a #SeleçãoBrasileira! Os jogadores chegaram nesta segunda-feira e já foram a campo. Amanhã tem mais!



Fotos: @lucasfogfoto / CBF pic.twitter.com/P7FzXs9Vuc — CBF Futebol (@CBF_Futebol) October 5, 2020

Bolivia Predicted XI (4-4-2): Carlos Lampe, Oscar Ribera, Adrian Jusino, Guimer Justiniano, Jose Sagredo, Erwin Saavedra, Paul Arano, Leonel Justiniano, Juan Carlos Arce, Marcelo Martins, Ricardo Pedriel

Brazil vs Bolivia Prediction

Despite the absence of Alisson Becker and Gabriel Jesus, Brazil have a strong squad, including Paris Saint-Germain superstar Neymar and Liverpool striker Roberto Firmino. Fabinho and Casemiro provide a strong midfield base, with Coutinho providing the creativity.

Bolivia, on the other hand, will rely on Cruzeiro forward Marcelo Martins to provide the goals. Wilstermann striker Ricardo Pedriel and Bolivar winger Juan Carlos Arce could prove to be key as well.

Brazil have a strong squad and will the favourites to win this match.

Prediction: Brazil 4-0 Bolivia

