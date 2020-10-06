Paraguay vs Peru prediction, preview, team news and more | FIFA World Cup Qualifiers 2020

Paraguay are set to host Peru at the Estadio Defensores del Chaco on Thursday in their first FIFA World Cup qualifier.

Paraguay last played an international game nearly a year ago, when they drew 0-0 against Saudi Arabia at the Prince Faisal bin Fahd Stadium in a friendly fixture. Both teams had five shots on target but failed to find the breakthrough.

Peru, on the other hand, lost 1-0 to Colombia last year at the Hard Rock Stadium in an international friendly match. A late second-half goal from Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos was enough to secure the win for Carlos Queiroz's side.

Paraguay vs Peru Head-to-Head

In 52 previous matches between the two sides, Paraguay hold the clear advantage. They have won 23 games, lost 16 and drawn 13.

Their most recent match was held last year, with Peru beating Paraguay 1-0. An early first-half goal from Yeni Malatyaspor midfielder Christian Cueva resulted in victory for his country.

Paraguay form guide: W-L-D-W-D

Peru form guide: L-W-L-D-L

Advertisement

Paraguay vs Peru Team News

Paraguay have named a strong squad, including West Ham United centre-back Fabian Balbuena and Newcastle United midfielder Miguel Almiron. There could be potential debuts handed out to Once Caldas goalkeeper Gerardo Ortiz, as well as Cerro Porteno midfielder Alberto Espinoza, Chicago Fire midfielder Gaston Gimenez and Alanyaspor forward Adam Bareiro.

#Albirroja | Eliminatorias #Qatar2022 🇶🇦🏆



Lista definitiva de convocados por el DT Eduardo Berizzo para los partidos ante Perú (08/10) y Venezuela (13/10).



¡Vamos Paraguay!#ElSueñoQueNosUne 🇵🇾 pic.twitter.com/jUQjZdN6xO — Selección Paraguaya (@Albirroja) October 4, 2020

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Meanwhile, Peru have named former Benfica and Sporting CP attacker Andre Carillo as well as Jefferson Farfan in their squad. Left-back Nilson Loyola and midfielder Raziel Garcia are both out injured.

There could be debuts for America de Cali striker Aldair Rodriguez, Deportivo Municipal forward Matias Succar and Deportivo Llacuabamba attacker Alex Valera.

Injured: Nilson Loyola, Raziel Garcia, Paolo Guerrero

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Also Read: 5 heaviest defeats suffered by Jurgen Klopp

Paraguay vs Peru Predicted XI

Paraguay Predicted XI (4-4-2): Antony Silva, Juan Escobar, Fabian Balbuena, Gustavo Gomez, Blas Riveros, Andre Cubas, Oscar Romero, Mathias Villasanti, Miguel Almiron, Angel Romero, Dario Leczano

Peru Predicted XI (4-4-2): Pedro Gallese, Aldo Corzo, Anderson Santamaria, Luis Abram, Miguel Trauco, Luis Advincula, Renato Tapia, Pedro Aquino, Yoshimar Yotun, Andre Carrillo, Raul Ruidiaz

Advertisement

¡Continúa la preparación! 👊



La @SeleccionPeru 🇵🇪 completó otro día de entrenamientos en la Videna FPF e intensifica sus trabajos para su choque ante Paraguay 🇵🇾 por las Clasificatorias a Qatar 2022.



Más información aquí ▶️ https://t.co/yiVWVCLxLr#ArribaPerú 💪 pic.twitter.com/kmrSj45g2I — Selección Peruana 🇵🇪 (@SeleccionPeru) October 5, 2020

Paraguay vs Peru Prediction

Paraguay manager Eduardo Berizzo has named a good squad. Much will rely on Newcastle United midfielder Miguel Almiron for creativity, while forwards like Dario Leczano and Antonio Sanabria could play a key role.

Peru, on the other hand, will be without forward Paolo Guerrero, who is out injured. The likes of Andre Carrillo and Raul Ruidiaz will have to be at their very best, while Jefferson Farfan could prove to be vital off the bench.

Peru did not enjoy the best of years last year, winning only one of their last five games. Paraguay could just edge past them in this qualifier.

Prediction: Paraguay 1-0 Peru

Also Read: Portugal vs Spain prediction, preview, team news and more | International Friendly 2020