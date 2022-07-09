Brazil Women vs Argentina Women prediction, preview, team news and more | Copa America Feminina 2022

Reigning champions Brazil Women will square off against Argentina Women at the Estadio Centenario in their opening fixture of the Copa America Feminina 2022 on Saturday.

Argentina have won the competition just once, in 2006, and will be looking to challenge for the title again. They finished third in the previous edition.

The two sides have been drawn alongside Peru, Venezuela, and Uruguay in Group B and have their task cut out as they look to make it into the competition's knockout stage.

Brazil are the most successful team in the competition and have won it seven times since its inception in 1991, with Argentina the only team that prevented them from having a clean sweep with their triumph in the 2006 campaign.

Brazil Women vs Argentina Women Head-to-Head

The two sides have crossed paths 10 times in the Copa America and all games have produced conclusive results. Brazil have eight wins to their name while Argentina have been able to secure just two wins against As Canarinhas.

Brazil were victorious in four friendly games since their meeting in the 2018 Copa America and secured a 4-1 win in their last meeting in a friendly game last September.

Brazil Women form guide (all competitions): L-L-W-D-D

Argentina Women form guide (all competitions): W-L-D-D-L

Brazil Women vs Argentina Women Team News

Brazil Women

Brazil won't be able to count upon the services of Debinha, Duda and Luana for the campaign opener. Debinha has withdrawn from the squad for personal reasons, while the latter two tested positive for COVID-19 and will play no part here.

Copa América @CopaAmerica Brasil y Argentina se enfrentaron 10 veces por la CONMEBOL Copa América Femenina: 8 victorias de la Canarinha y 2 para la Albiceleste, el único equipo que pudo vencer al equipo brasileño en la competición. Fueron en 2006 (2-0) y en 2014 (2-0)



#CAFem #VibraOContinente Brasil y Argentina se enfrentaron 10 veces por la CONMEBOL Copa América Femenina: 8 victorias de la Canarinha y 2 para la Albiceleste, el único equipo que pudo vencer al equipo brasileño en la competición. Fueron en 2006 (2-0) y en 2014 (2-0) ➡ Brasil y Argentina se enfrentaron 10 veces por la CONMEBOL Copa América Femenina: 8 victorias de la Canarinha y 2 para la Albiceleste, el único equipo que pudo vencer al equipo brasileño en la competición. Fueron en 2006 (2-0) y en 2014 (2-0)#CAFem #VibraOContinente

Injured: None

Doubtful: Kathellen

Suspended: None

Unavailable: Duda, Luana, Debinha

Argentina Women

La Albiceleste do not have any reported absentees for the game. They have named a 23-woman squad for the game and shall be able to field their strongest possible XI here.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Brazil Women vs Argentina Women Predicted XIs

Brazil Women (4-4-2): Lorena (GK); Fe Palermo, Tainara, Rafaelle, Tamires; Angelina, Ary Borges, Gabi Portilho, Kerolin; Geyse, Bia Zaneratto.

Argentina Women (4-4-2): Laurina Oliveros (GK); Julieta Cruz, Agustina Barroso, Aldana Cometti, Stábile; Romina Núñez, Ruth Bravo, Daiana Falfán, Florencia Bonsegundo; Estefanía Banini, Sole Jaimes

Brazil Women vs Argentina Women Prediction

Brazil have been the dominant side in the Copa America and also have the upper hand against their southern rivals. While they have struggled in their recent friendly games, they pack enough of a punch to eke out a narrow win in this fixture.

Prediction: Brazil Women 2-1 Argentina Women.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far