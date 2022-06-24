Three Brazilian attackers and three London clubs, who is the best fit for which team?

Brazilian players have been a feature in English football for several years. From Juninho at Middlesbrough in the early 2000s to Roberto Firmino at Liverpool, there have been some very exciting players.

Richarlison, Raphinha, and Gabriel Jesus have been in the Premier League for several seasons now as well. However, all three are looking to move within the league this summer.

Coincidentally, the three clubs that are most interested in these players happen to be London rivals Chelsea, Arsenal, and Tottenham Hotspur (via The Sun).

Below, we take a look at the three players and decide which team each player would suit the most. Whether or not those transfers transpire is yet to be seen.

#1 Gabriel Jesus to Arsenal - The Brazilian hub

Gabriel Jesus - Forward - Manchester City

Arsenal, under the guidance of Edu Gaspar as their director of football, are tapping into the Brazilian and Portuguese markets. There are a plethora of Portuguese-speaking players at the club like Nuno Tavares, Gabriel Magalhaes and recently added Fabio Vieira. They are looking to add a few more to their roster.

Arsenal currently don't have any experienced players to lead their attack. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang left in January while Alexandre Lacazette is set to leave this summer. They only have 23-year-old Eddie Nketiah. Hence, Jesus could be a great signing for them.

Squawka @Squawka Most Premier League goals scored from exclusively inside the penalty area:



◉ 57 - Gabriel Jesus

◎ 56 - Tim Cahill



The Brazilian set a new record after his four goals against Watford. 🦊 Most Premier League goals scored from exclusively inside the penalty area:◉ 57 - Gabriel Jesus◎ 56 - Tim CahillThe Brazilian set a new record after his four goals against Watford. 🦊 https://t.co/CeT2cOHJsI

The Manchester City striker is a four-time Premier League winner and would bring much-needed leadership to the team. He has played 159 matches in the Premier League, scoring 58 goals and providing 32 assists.

Still only 25 years old, there is so much that the Brazilian can offer Arsenal. He can play on the wings and likes to drop deep and get involved in the game. He could be the league winner in Arsenal's squad and lead their young attack.

#2 Raphinha to Chelsea - An exciting winger

Raphinha - Winger - Leeds United

Chelsea are hungry to add creativity from their wide positions this summer. Christian Pulisic, Hakim Ziyech, and Callum Hudson-Odoi have been inconsistent and have had to deal with injury issues.

Raphinha has been at Leeds United for two seasons since joining them from Rennes. Last season, the Brazilian made 35 appearances in the Premier League, scoring 11 goals.

Squawka @Squawka Since the start of the 2020/21 season, only two players have attempted 100+ shots, created 100+ chances and completed 100+ take-ons in the Premier League:



◉ Sadio Mané

◉ Raphinha



Hot property. 🥵 Since the start of the 2020/21 season, only two players have attempted 100+ shots, created 100+ chances and completed 100+ take-ons in the Premier League:◉ Sadio Mané◉ RaphinhaHot property. 🥵 https://t.co/PRHeKJEpRR

At 25, Raphinha is far from the finished product, but his performances have already earned him appearances for the Brazilian national team. He was crucial in helping Leeds United avoid relegation, and he has been a shining light on a poor team.

Raphinha will offer Thomas Tuchel with speed and tricks and his education under Marcelo Bielsa will provide the ability to press from the front. He could be a great package for Chelsea.

#3 Richarlison to Tottenham Hotspur - Quality depth

Richarlison - Forward - Everton

The final Brazilian on the list is Richarlison, another 25-year-old, although this one plays for Everton. Richarlison, much like Raphinha, was key to helping Everton avoid relegation last season.

His drive and hunger from the front, and his attitude on the pitch spurred his teammates on. Consistently available and reaching double figures each season, the Brazilian is looking to take the next step. He scored 10 goals and provided five assists in 30 Premier League appearances last season.

WhoScored.com @WhoScored Richarlison was directly responsible for 35% of the goals Everton scored in the Premier League last season Richarlison was directly responsible for 35% of the goals Everton scored in the Premier League last season 🔑 Richarlison was directly responsible for 35% of the goals Everton scored in the Premier League last season https://t.co/jEa774r9QE

Tottenham already have Son Heung-Min, Harry Kane, and Dejan Kulusevski, but beyond those three, they lack options up front. Steven Bergwijn is expected to join Ajax (via Fabrizio Romano), while Lucas Moura hasn't been good enough in recent matches.

Richarlison would not only provide great depth but also challenge the three for a starting berth. Similar to Jesus, he can play across the front three, and there is a sense that around better players, he can reach another level. Tottenham need quality depth, and Richarlison is that.

