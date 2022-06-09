Brazilian international 'looking for another team' and does not want to wait for Barcelona transfer: Reports

According to Mundo Deportivo, Barcelona target Raphinha does not want to wait for the club to make a move and is already looking for alternatives.

Barcelona have not yet made an official offer for the Leeds United winger, according to SBNation, and are currently focussed on signing Robert Lewandowski. The club are in a delicate financial situation which means that they can currently only sign the Bayern Munich veteran.

On the other hand, Raphinha does want to play for Barcelona and knows that his chances of playing in the World Cup rest on the potential move. Leeds United have not received any offer from Barcelona but there has been interest from Liverpool in the attacker.

Jurgen Klopp reportedly (according to Mirror) considers the player an ideal replacement for the outgoing Sadio Mane. He will also attempt to include Takumi Minamino in an exchange deal. The Japan international is a player liked by Leeds manager Jesse Marsch.

For the time being, Barcelona do not seem to be the likely destination for Raphinha.

Barcelona struggling in the transfer market due to financial crunch?

Barcelona astoundingly make up for around 60% of the losses registered by La Liga clubs in the last financial year. The club were in a difficult situation until the start of the season which led to Lionel Messi’s departure as well.

Barcelona were also linked with a move for Erling Haaland, who eventually went to Manchester City.

However, it seems as if the Blaugrana are struggling to make signings and need to offload players before they do so. Frenkie De Jong is reportedly close to a Manchester United move which should help the club splash out on transfers. According to Barca Universal, Ousmane Dembele looks set to leave on a free transfer which will help Barcelona reduce their wage bill.

Still, Raphinha is a player that Xavi Hernandez reportedly likes, according to Metro UK. Despite the player also wanting a move, the club seem to have lost out to Liverpool in the race.

The club are focussed on completing Robert Lewandowski’s transfer, and might also have to reduce their wage bill before they can register new players.

