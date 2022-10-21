Breaking: 2022 Golden Boy awards winner announced 

Barcelona and Spain midfielder Gavi has been named the 2022 Golden Boy, awarded to the world's best young player.

The 18-year-old playmaker has established himself as one of European football's elite prospects, having already made 61 appearances for the Blaugrana. Gavi made his debut for the club in August 2021.

He has also won 12 Spain caps in his incredibly short career.

The central-midfielder has established himself as a key member of Xavi Hernandez's midfield three, having made 14 appearances this term.

Gavi saw off some serious competition for the prestigious award, which was nominated and chosen by Tuttosport.

Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham was strongly faniced to win the award, as was Real Madrid midfielder Eduardo Camavinga. Gavi's Barcelona teammates Pedri and Ansu Fati were also nominated for this year's award.

433 @433 Gavi is the 2022 Golden Boy! Gavi is the 2022 Golden Boy! 🌕✨ https://t.co/BCsYvU9AMY

2022 Golden Boy winner Gavi joins elite list of previous winners

The list of previous winners of the Golden Boy award is an extraordinary collection of players who would go on to achieve great things.

Rafael van der Vaart was the first winner of the prize in 2003, with Lionel Messi, Wayne Rooney and Kylian Mbappe among those to have also claimed the award. Gavi's Spain and Barcelona colleague Pedri was the previous holder, with Erling Haaland being named the winner a year prior.

