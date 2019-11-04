BREAKING: Bayern Munich part ways with manager Niko Kovac

Vishal Subramanian 04 Nov 2019, 02:22 IST

Niko Kovac

Bayern Munich have parted company with manager Niko Kovac, the club have confirmed on their official website. After a series of underwhelming results domestically, the Bavarians have decided that a managerial change was a sensible decision if they are to retain their Bundesliga crown.

Kovac leaves Bayern after one and a half years in the hot seat and in his tenure, the Bavarians won the domestic double and the German Super Cup. The record German champions were on the wrong end of a hammering this weekend, as Eintracht Frankfurt inflicted an embarrassing 5-1 defeat on them, a result that prompted the Bayern hierarchy to part ways with the Croatian.

There are widespread reports that Kovac himself offered his resignation to the Bayern bosses, as he felt that it was the right decision in the wake of their recent performances.

"I think that this is the right decision for the club at the moment. The results, and also the way we played lately, made me come to that decision. My brother Robert and I thank Bayern for the last one and a half years. During this time, our team has won the league, the DFB Pokal and the Supercup. It was a good time. I wish the club and the team all the best."

The Bavarians are currently three points below league leaders Borussia Monchengladbach and face Borussia Dortmund in the Der Klassiker next week, a game that could have serious implications with regards to the title race.

Bayern have also confirmed on their official website that assistant manager Hansi Flick will take charge on a temporary basis, as they begin their lookout for a permanent manager to succeed the Croatian. Flick is expected to take charge immediately and prepare the team for the forthcoming fixture before the international break, as the reigning Bundesliga champions take on Olympiakos and Dortmund in the coming week.

It has been reported that Massimiliano Allegri, Jose Mourinho, Erik ten Hag and Ralf Rangnick are amongst the candidates being considered for the vacant managerial position and the club are expected to make a decision in the coming days as to who takes over the reins from the Croatian.