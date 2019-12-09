BREAKING: Cruzeiro relegated from Brasileirao Serie A for the first time in club's 98-year history

Cruzeiro v Palmeiras - Brasileirao Series A 2019

Cruzeiro have been relegated from the Brasileiro Serie A for the first time in the club's decorated 98-year history after they succumbed to a 2-0 home defeat against Palmeiras. Since the club's inception in 1921, the Brazilian outfit went on to establish themselves as a force to be reckoned with, making a name for themselves as one of the most successful clubs in the land, on their to winning multiple domestic and international honours.

The club's unexpected relegation to the second tier was not well received by the fans, as they vandalised the seats in the legendary Mineirão and evacuated the stadium shortly after the final whistle, an act that compounded the players' misery, who were themselves shell-shocked after the result.

Traditionally, Cruzeiro are widely regarded as one of the biggest clubs in the land and are till date the only South American club in history to complete the Domestic Treble, a feat accomplished in 2003 after winning the Campeonato Mineiro, the 2003 Copa do Brasil and the 2003 Brasileirao.

In addition, the likes of Ronaldo Nazario, Luisao, Maicon, Cris and Rivaldo have been unearthed by the club's talent factory over the years, a startling example of how highly regarded the club is.

It's hard to fathom a club of such stature plying their trade in the second tier of Brazil and their relegation for the first time since the club's inception is sure to send shockwaves across the footballing world.

