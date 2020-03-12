×
BREAKING: Daniele Rugani tests positive for coronavirus

Sai Teja
ANALYST
News
Modified 12 Mar 2020, 04:06 IST

Daniele Rugani
Daniele Rugani

Juventus defender Daniele Rugani has tested positive for Covid-19 (coronavirus), the club have confirmed in a statement. The Italian international has become the second footballer to test positive for the virus on Wednesday, 11th March as German centre-half Timo Hubers was also revealed to have contracted coronavirus earlier on in the day.

The Serie A was suspended due to the Covid-19 epidemic. The virus has severely impacted Italy, leading to several top leagues and European games being played behind closed doors. The fate of the rest of the league has not been announced as of yet but the league has been called off with good reason 'at least' until April.

Rugani, just a day after the announcement, has become the latest big name to have tested positive and Juventus have released a statement regarding the situation which said,

"The footballer Daniele Rugani has tested positive for Coronavirus-COVID-19 and is currently asymptomatic. Juventus Football Club is currently activating all the isolation procedures required by law, including the census of those who have had contact with him."

The 25-year-old has barely featured for the Old Lady this season with just seven appearances so far.

More to follow as we await a further update from Juventus on Rugani's situation.

Published 12 Mar 2020, 04:06 IST
