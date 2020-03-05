Breaking down Kylian Mbappe's wonderful solo goal versus Lyon in the French Cup

The PSG starlet netted a hat-trick in a 5-1 vanquish of Lyon, including a memorable solo goal

Kylian Mbappé is certainly more than just a special talent. He's a bonafide sensation; a prodigy. With three league titles, a World Cup, and over 100 career goals under his belt by the age of 21, the Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) ace has the world at his feet.

He struck another stunning hat-trick last night to take his side into the French Cup finals, as he merely reaffirmed his astronomic potential. What was really eye-catching about him though, was that second goal of his - a sensational solo goal right out of the top-drawer.

Mbappé has scored several wonderful efforts in his career before - against Argentina at the World Cup in 2018, against Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League in 2017, against Nantes in the Ligue 1 in 2019 to name a few, but this one is right there at top, and among the best ever in the French top-flight. Here's breaking down his latest worldie.

#1 The acceleration after the step-over

Catch me if you can

The secret sauce to Mbappé's game isn't the creative dribbles or the cutting-edge finishing, but the lung-bursting electrifying runs. The French star is fast; really really fast. He might as well be the footballing version of The Flash. And the speed at which he left his marker behind in the build-up to the goal was simply jaw-dropping.

Mbappé latched on to a loose ball just outside PSG's own area, and after taking a few touches forward, did a step-over and evaded his marker in a split-second! Boy, that acceleration - makes you wonder whether the 21-year old has fitted afterburners of a supersonic aircraft on the heels of his boots, because such was the spike in his velocity within a fraction of a second.

#2 The cut-back inside the Lyon area

As he hit the throttle in no time, he ran almost the whole of Lyon's half in the blink of an eye. He was so fast that nobody in a white shirt could catch up to him during that run, dragging the ball forward with soft yet exquisite touches. And once he charged into the area, showcased yet more eye-catching skills.

Mbappé initially appeared to go at his opposite number, supposedly to lay it off for an on-rushing Neymar on the right, but instead, he executed brilliant dribbling skill to cut inside on the left with breakneck speed. And by the time the Lyon defender could turn around and challenge him for the ball, the PSG starlet was well on his way...

#3 The blistering finish

After what we had witnessed in the build-up, his finish might seem a little rote, like a cymbal-crash at the end of a symphony. But, there's still a case to be made for the audacity to finish like that, considering he might as well have hit the upright instead.

That's a testament to the player's confidence. Whether it's the dribbles, or step-overs, or the cut-backs, or even the finishes, Mbappé does it all with a sense of aplomb that belies his age. And the gall to finish off such a wonderful move with a mere toe-poke is another example, as he blazed his shot into the far corner beyond Anthony Lopez.

What's more to come from Mbappé?

He already has biggest football prize in the bag!

At only 21, Kylian Mbappe has done almost everything. He is of course yet to win a Champions League and the Euros, but there's hardly any other boxes that he hasn't ticked already. So one has to wonder - what's more to come from him? Ever since he burst onto the scene with AS Monaco, Mbappé hasn't looked back. Instead, he has gone on to elevate his game further. The Frenchman is the youngest to hit 100 career goals, and has also picked up numerous individual accolades.

He still has a long way ahead of him, and if this is what he is capable of pulling off at such an embryonic stage in his career, imagine what he could achieve at his peak!

As for mere mortals like us, let's just sit back and enjoy the phenomenon.