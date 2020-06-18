BREAKING: EPL giants Chelsea confirm big-money deal for Timo Werner

EPL giants Chelsea announce the signing of Timo Werner.

Werner, 24, will join his new EPL teammates in July and finish the rest of the season with Leipzig.

Timo Werner joins EPL side Chelsea for £47.5 million

EPL powerhouse Chelsea have confirmed the signing of Timo Werner for a reported fee of £47.5 million. The Blues have triggered his release clause after having reached an agreement with RB Leipzig less than two weeks ago.

Werner is set to join the EPL club in July, and is only subject to passing a medical examination.

Chelsea secured his services by finally putting a delayed transfer saga to rest, as they outpaced EPL rivals Liverpool to his signature. The latter were linked to him for about two months, but were reluctant to take it beyond personal conversations between EPL manager Jurgen Klopp and the striker.

Chelsea saw the opportunity and cashed in, with Frank Lampard believed to himself have spoken to Werner repeatedly over phone. The 2016/17 EPL champions portrayed urgency in the negotiations and were successfully able to win the transfer battle.

Werner signs bumper contract with EPL club Chelsea

Timo Werner will earn £200,000 per week at EPL club Chelsea

Werner has agreed to sign for Chelsea in a contract that could see him earn more than €10 million per year. He would earn a whopping £200,000 per week excluding bonuses, making him the highest earner on Chelsea's payroll by a significant margin.

The next big earners in the EPL club are goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga and N'Golo Kante - £150,000 per week each.

The German international is enjoying his best-ever season in the top-flight, courtesy of 32 goals and 13 assists from just 43 matches in all competitions. He is known for his frenetic pace, link-up abilities and impeccable finishing. Chelsea and the EPL will now have another striker of top pedigree.

Expressing his delight upon signing for EPL giants Chelsea, he exclaimed:

"I am delighted to be signing for Chelsea, it is a very proud moment for me to be joining this great club. I of course want to thank RB Leipzig, the club and the fans, for four fantastic years. You will forever be in my heart."

Believing that there lies a very successful future ahead, he added:

"I look forward to next season with my new team-mates, my new manager and of course the Chelsea fans. Together we have a very successful future ahead of us."

Official and confirmed: Timo Werner to Chelsea... here we go! ✍🏻🔵 #CF — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 18, 2020

The lady behind Chelsea's brilliant transfer business, Marina Granovskaia, said:

"We are very excited that Timo Werner has chosen to join Chelsea. He is a player who was coveted all over Europe and it is no surprise, he has that rare mix of being young and exciting and yet established and proven. We can’t wait to have Timo on board, but until then we wish him and RB Leipzig all the best for the rest of this season."

EPL side Chelsea's Werner is the youngest player to amass 200 Bundesliga appearances

With the signing of the 24-year-old secured, EPL giants Chelsea will most likely offload club outcast Michy Batshuayi, while the likes of Pedro and Willian are expected to depart this summer as well.

EPL super sub Olivier Giroud extended his contract by one year, but he too, is certain to leave next season. This would leave the EPL side with a young, energetic and dynamic outfit, starting from the back to the top end of the pitch.

Besides, the Blues are also in talks with fellow EPL club Leicester City for Ben Chilwell and are heavily linked to another Bundesliga young sensation in Kai Havertz.

Lampard and his young EPL side, however, will have their focus on their first post-lockdown game against Aston Villa on Sunday, June 21.