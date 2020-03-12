×
Advertisement

BREAKING: Italian striker diagnosed with Coronavirus

Sai Teja
ANALYST
News
Modified 12 Mar 2020, 20:33 IST

Manolo Gabbiadini
Manolo Gabbiadini

Sampdoria striker Manolo Gabbiadini has tested positive for COVID-19 (Coronavirus) on Thursday, as confirmed by the club. The former Southampton striker is said to have a fever but is 'doing well'.

Sampdoria have released a statement on Gabbiadini which read,

“UC Sampdoria announce that player Manolo Gabbiadini has tested positive for Coronavirus-COVID-19”
“He has a slight fever, but is doing well. The club is activating all the procedures of isolation laid out in the rules.”

The tally of people affected by COVID-19 has risen significantly especially in Italy and Spain, leading to both leagues taking the decision to suspend all top-flight games until there is some progress.

Gabbiadini becomes the second footballer in Italy to test positive for the illness after Juventus defender Daniele Rugani was confirmed to have contracted the virus yesterday. The former Napoli man took to Twitter to reassure the fans that he is in good spirits with a positive message.

He said,

"I too tested positive for Coronavirus. I want to thank all those who wrote to me, I already received many messages. I want to reassure you that I'm fine, don't worry. Follow the rules, stay home and it'll all get sorted out."

Leicester City have confirmed on Thursday that 'a few' of their first-team members have shown symptoms as well.

The Juventus squad have also been quarantined after the Rugani news, much like many other European clubs such as Real Madrid, who confirmed that a senior member of their basketball team was also affected by the virus. Los Blancos have confirmed that the first-team are set for isolation for at least the next 15 days after the incident.

With the big European leagues opting to suspend the league, there have been calls for UEFA to follow suit and suspend both the UEFA Champions League and Europa League, to which the football body responded by calling for an immediate meeting. The conference is set to take place on 17th March with the status of all European tournaments including the UEFA EURO 2020 set to be on the agenda.

Published 12 Mar 2020, 20:33 IST
