×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Breaking News: Dani Alves announces departure from PSG

Varun Nair
ANALYST
News
160   //    23 Jun 2019, 13:49 IST

Paris Saint-Germain v Celtic FC - UEFA Champions League
Paris Saint-Germain v Celtic FC - UEFA Champions League

What's the news?

Brazil captain Daniel Alves has officially announced his departure from PSG.

In case you didn't know

The future of Dani Alves at Paris Saint-Germain was in doubt after the Brazilian captain had completed the terms of his contract.

The heart of the matter

Dani Alves today announced his departure from Paris Saint-Germain through his official Instagram account. The 36-year old finally put an end to all rumours that surrounded his future at the Parc des Princes.

The 36-year old, who arrived in Paris Saint-Germain in 2017 on a free transfer from Juventus, made more than 70 appearances and scored 8 times for the French giants.

Dani Alves posted a picture with all the trophies he won with the Parisians and wrote on his account:

Today I close another cycle in my life, a cycle of victory, learning and experiences.
I would like to thank the PSG family for the opportunity to together build a page in the history of this club.

He further added:

It was two years of resilience and continuous reinventing to fulfill my mission, but in life everything has a beginning, a middle and an end and now the time has come to put that final point here.
Advertisement
Thanks to all the companions for the moments lived, the laughter together, the boredom that your lazy spirits have put me through. "
A big hug to all and hope you do not miss my crazy things
With great affection

View this post on Instagram

Hoje fecho mais um ciclo na minha vida, um ciclo de vitória, de aprendizados e de experiências. Gostaria de agradecer a família PSG pela oportunidade de juntos construir uma página na história desse clube. Gostaria de agradecer a todos e sobre tudo ao staff pelo carinho, pelo respeito, pela cumplicidade demostrada desde o primeiro dia... vocês fazem esse clube um pouco mais especial. Foram dois anos de resiliência e reinventares contínuos para cumprir com a minha missão, porém na vida tudo tem um começo, um meio, um final e hoje chegou o momento de colocar esse ponto final aqui. Peço-lhes desculpas se em algum momento não estive a altura, peço-lhes desculpas se em algum momento cometir alguma falha, apenas tentavam dá o meu melhor. Obrigado a todos os companheiros pelos momentos vividos, pelas risadas juntos, pelos enfados também que vossos espíritos preguiçosos me fizeram passar.🤣🤪 Se vocês um dia me recordarem, que seja como o GOOD CRAZY de cada dia, com um belo sorriso no rosto, com uma energia pura de alma, como um profissional trabalhador e compromissado com os objetivos.... como alguém que apenas quis que vocês fossem melhores a cada dia e que tentou fazê-los entender o verdadeiro significado da palavra equipe. “Um grande abraço a todos e espero que não sintam muita falta das minhas loucuras🤣😂😆” Com muito carinho GoodCrazy!! #GoodCrazyMood🤪

A post shared by DanialvesD2 My Twitter (@danialves) on

What's next?

Dani Alves who is now away on international duty with Brazil for the 2019 Copa America will likely decide his future after the end of the South American Championship.

The 36-year old has been linked with a move to the Premier League.

Tags:
Ligue 1 Paris Saint-Germain Football Brazil Football Team Daniel Alves Football Transfer News PSG Transfer News Tite (Adenor Leonardo Bacchi)
Advertisement
Copa America 2019: Brazil not weakened by Neymar absence, says captain Dani Alves
RELATED STORY
Copa America 2019: Dani Alves named Brazil captain ahead of Neymar
RELATED STORY
Dani Alves becomes the most successful player in football history with 42nd trophy
RELATED STORY
“He's not a player, he's a celebrity and a spoiled man” – former Brazil player slams Neymar
RELATED STORY
5 Reasons why a Neymar-less Brazil will still win Copa America 2019
RELATED STORY
Copa America 2019: Neymar's childish reaction to getting nutmegged by Brazilian youngster
RELATED STORY
10 best quotes on Ronaldinho
RELATED STORY
Copa America: 'Brazil were right to strip Neymar of captaincy', says 2002 World Cup winner
RELATED STORY
PSG Transfer News: Five players close to exit, United midfielder agrees to join for free, French star close to Premier League move and more  April 8-2019
RELATED STORY
Neymar limps off amidst Brazil's training session ahead of Copa America
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us