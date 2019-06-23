Breaking News: Dani Alves announces departure from PSG

Paris Saint-Germain v Celtic FC - UEFA Champions League

What's the news?

Brazil captain Daniel Alves has officially announced his departure from PSG.

In case you didn't know

The future of Dani Alves at Paris Saint-Germain was in doubt after the Brazilian captain had completed the terms of his contract.

The heart of the matter

Dani Alves today announced his departure from Paris Saint-Germain through his official Instagram account. The 36-year old finally put an end to all rumours that surrounded his future at the Parc des Princes.

The 36-year old, who arrived in Paris Saint-Germain in 2017 on a free transfer from Juventus, made more than 70 appearances and scored 8 times for the French giants.

Dani Alves posted a picture with all the trophies he won with the Parisians and wrote on his account:

Today I close another cycle in my life, a cycle of victory, learning and experiences.

I would like to thank the PSG family for the opportunity to together build a page in the history of this club.

He further added:

It was two years of resilience and continuous reinventing to fulfill my mission, but in life everything has a beginning, a middle and an end and now the time has come to put that final point here.

Thanks to all the companions for the moments lived, the laughter together, the boredom that your lazy spirits have put me through. "

A big hug to all and hope you do not miss my crazy things

With great affection

What's next?

Dani Alves who is now away on international duty with Brazil for the 2019 Copa America will likely decide his future after the end of the South American Championship.

The 36-year old has been linked with a move to the Premier League.