Breaking news: Dutch fullback Mike van Beijnen joins Barcelona

Varun Nair
ANALYST
News
21 Jun 2019, 01:51 IST

Barcelona has officially announced the signing of 20-year old full-back Mike van Beijnen on a free.
Barcelona has officially announced the signing of 20-year old full-back Mike van Beijnen on a free.

What's the news?

Barcelona has officially announced the signing of 20-year old Dutch full-back Mike van Beijnen on a free after the former Willem II academy product was released by NAC Breda earlier in the year.


In case you didn't know...

The 20-year old Mike van Beijnen is the son of Frenkie de Jong's agent Ali Dursun.

He is the third Dutch national to join Barcelona this season after the arrivals of Frenkie de Jong and Ludovit Reis earlier.

The heart of the matter

Barcelona has officially announced the signing of 20-year-old Dutch full-back Mike van Beijnen after the being released by NAC Breda. The former Willem II youth academy product will join the Barcelona B side on a two-year deal.

The full-back signed the contract at the Ciutat Esportiva today in presence Silvio Elías, Josep Segura, José Mari Bakero and Guillermo Amor, who are all part of the Barcelona B side.

Mike van Beijnen will be joining the fourth club in his professional football career after being part of Dutch giants PSV Eindhoven, Willem II and NAC Breda earlier.

The 20-year-old has a contract till 2021 and has a big buyout clause of €100 million.

What's next?

With the transfer market now open Barcelona is likely to add more firepower to their squad as they look to win their first Champions League since 2015.

Barcelona will also be looking to offload few of their star players as they look to bring in more fresh players to their side.

Barcelona will start their pre-season in July at Japan as they face Chelsea and Vissel Kobe later in the month. They will finish off their pre-season at the United States with a match against Italian side Napoli.

Tags:
La Liga 2018-19 Barcelona Ernesto Valverde Barcelona Transfer News La Liga Transfer News
