×
Create
Notifications
⚡️ Get the free App now
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Careers
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
Advertisement

BREAKING NEWS: Spain and Barcelona great David Villa announces retirement from professional football

Rachel Syiemlieh
ANALYST
News
13 Nov 2019, 12:18 IST

Spain v Italy - FIFA 2018 World Cup Qualifier
Spain v Italy - FIFA 2018 World Cup Qualifier

What's the story?

Spain and Barcelona legend David Villa has announced that he will retire from professional football at the end of the year. 

In case you didn't know...

Villa has enjoyed a glittering career playing for Sporting Gijon, Zaragoza, Valencia, Barcelona, Atletico Madrid, New York City FC, Melbourne City, and Vissel Kobe over the course of 19 years.

The Spaniard scored 376 club goals in 752 games and boasts of an impressive trophy haul which includes two La Liga titles, a Champions League crown, the Club World Cup and the UEFA Super Cup.

Internationally, the 37-year-old was an influential figure during Spain's victorious journey to the 2008 Euros and the 2010 FIFA World Cup.

The heart of the matter

In a press conference on Wednesday, Villa announced that he will be hanging up his boots at the end of the year.

The forward's statement on his official Twitter account reads,

"After 19 years as a professional, I have decided to retire from playing football at the end of this season. Thank you to all the teams, coaches and teammates that have allowed me to enjoy this dreamed career. Thank you to my family, that has always been there to support me."
"It is my objective to put the cherry on top by winning the Emperor’s Cup with @visselkobe on January 1st. From then on, I will continue to enjoy football through all the projects that we’re currently developing with DV7 group. Thank you for all the love."
Advertisement

What's next?

Villa has spent this year playing for Japanese outfit Vissel Kobe and has three league matches left to play before an Emperor's Cup semi-final in December.

Tags:
Barcelona Spain Football David Villa
Advertisement

You may also like

Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Featured Matches
European Qualifiers
15 Nov SER LUX 01:15 AM Serbia vs Luxembourg
15 Nov ALB AND 01:15 AM Albania vs Andorra
15 Nov FRA MOL 01:15 AM France vs Moldova
15 Nov POR LIT 01:15 AM Portugal vs Lithuania
15 Nov CZE KOS 01:15 AM Czech Republic vs Kosovo
15 Nov NOR FAR 10:30 PM Norway vs Faroe Islands
15 Nov ARM GRE 10:30 PM Armenia vs Greece
15 Nov FIN LIE 10:30 PM Finland vs Liechtenstein
International Friendlies 2019
Tomorrow QAT SIN 10:00 PM Qatar vs Singapore
Tomorrow BUL PAR 10:30 PM Bulgaria vs Paraguay
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2019-20
UEFA Champions League 2019-20
ISL 2019-20
La Liga 2019-20
European Qualifiers
Serie A TIM 2019-20
MLS 2019
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us