BREAKING NEWS: Spain and Barcelona great David Villa announces retirement from professional football

Spain and Barcelona great David Villa announces retirement from professional football

Spain v Italy - FIFA 2018 World Cup Qualifier

Spain and Barcelona legend David Villa has announced that he will retire from professional football at the end of the year.

Villa has enjoyed a glittering career playing for Sporting Gijon, Zaragoza, Valencia, Barcelona, Atletico Madrid, New York City FC, Melbourne City, and Vissel Kobe over the course of 19 years.

The Spaniard scored 376 club goals in 752 games and boasts of an impressive trophy haul which includes two La Liga titles, a Champions League crown, the Club World Cup and the UEFA Super Cup.

Internationally, the 37-year-old was an influential figure during Spain's victorious journey to the 2008 Euros and the 2010 FIFA World Cup.

In a press conference on Wednesday, Villa announced that he will be hanging up his boots at the end of the year.

The forward's statement on his official Twitter account reads,

"After 19 years as a professional, I have decided to retire from playing football at the end of this season. Thank you to all the teams, coaches and teammates that have allowed me to enjoy this dreamed career. Thank you to my family, that has always been there to support me."

"It is my objective to put the cherry on top by winning the Emperor’s Cup with @visselkobe on January 1st. From then on, I will continue to enjoy football through all the projects that we’re currently developing with DV7 group. Thank you for all the love."

Villa has spent this year playing for Japanese outfit Vissel Kobe and has three league matches left to play before an Emperor's Cup semi-final in December.