BREAKING: Robert Lewandowski set to miss four weeks with knee injury

Chelsea FC v FC Bayern Muenchen - UEFA Champions League Round of 16: First Leg

Robert Lewandowski is set to be ruled out for a minimum of four weeks after picking up a knee injury in Bayern Munich's 3-0 victory against Chelsea in the UEFA Champions League, the club have confirmed on their official website. The Polish international's injury comes as a massive blow for the Bavarian giants, who are looking to retain their Bundesliga title despite an underwhelming start to their league campaign.

ℹ️ @lewy_official has been ruled out for four weeks after suffering a knee injury against @ChelseaFC yesterday. #ComeBackStronger, Lewy! 🍀 pic.twitter.com/rzRSdUHZKf — FC Bayern English (@FCBayernEN) February 26, 2020

Borussia Dortmund and RB Leipzig are hot on the heels of the reigning Bundesliga champions and they will have to make do without their talisman for a considerable period, including the second leg of the Champions League round of 16 tie against Chelsea at the Allianz Arena next month.

With 39 goals across all competitions this season, Lewandowski has led from the front and put himself in pole position for the European Golden Shoe, with current champion Lionel Messi breathing down his neck. Young striker Jann-Fiete Arp has also fallen out of favour of late, leaving Bayern short-staffed upfront. Die Roten will now have to look for innovative solutions to fill in for the 31-year-old.

Thomas Muller has been rejuvenated under Hansi Flick and the veteran German is expected to lead the line in Lewandowski's absence, with teenage sensation Joshua Zirkzee also amongst the candidates for the same.

Lewandowski's absence puts the Bavarian giants in a spot of bother and it remains to be seen how they cope without their talisman, as they look to retain their Bundesliga crown and progress as far as possible in the UEFA Champions League.

