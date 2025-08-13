Breidablik vs Zrinjski Prediction and Betting Tips | August 14th 2025

Breidablik will entertain Zrinjski at Kópavogsvöllur in the second leg of the UEFA Europa League third qualifying round on Thursday. They met in the first leg in Mostar last week, and the match ended in a 1-1 draw.

Blikar saw their winless streak in all competitions extend to six games last week as they lost 2-1 away to Valur in the Besta deild on Sunday. Damir Muminovic gave them the lead in the fourth minute, but Valur scored twice in the second half, including a stoppage-time winner.

The visitors have enjoyed a week's rest for the second leg. They are winless in their last three games, playing out two consecutive draws. They have lost just two of their last 14 competitive games in all competitions.

Both teams have made it to the group phase of a European competition once, playing in the UEFA Conference League in the 2023-24 campaign.

Breidablik vs Zrinjski Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have crossed paths thrice in European qualifiers. They have been evenly matched in these meetings, with one win for either side. Two of these three games have produced under 2.5 goals.

The hosts are winless in their last six games, and they have scored one goal apiece in five games in that period.

The visitors are winless in their last three away games in the Europa League qualifiers, suffering two consecutive defeats.

Blikar have seen conclusive results in their last eight games in European qualifiers, suffering six losses.

Plemići have scored two goals apiece in three of their last five competitive games this season.

Blikar have lost just one of their last six home games in all competitions.

Breidablik vs Zrinjski Prediction

Blikar head into the match on a six-game winless streak and will look to bounce back here. Their last two wins in all competitions have been recorded at home. Notably, they have won just one of their last four home games in Europa League qualifiers, with that triumph registered against the visitors in 2023.

The Nobles have lost just one of their five competitive games this season, with that loss registered away from home. Interestingly, they have lost three of their last four away games in European qualifiers.

Considering Breidablik's recent struggles, we back the visitors to eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: Breidablik 1-2 Zrinjski

Breidablik vs Zrinjski Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Zrinjski to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 4: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

