Bremer SV vs Bayern Munich prediction, preview, team news and more | DFB Pokal 2021-22

Bottom tier side Bremer SV face a stern test as they welcome Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich to the Stadion am Panzenberg in DFB Pokal action on Wednesday.

The hosts head into the game off the back of a 3-1 win over Blumenthaler SV in the Bremen-Liga, while the visitors claimed a 3-2 victory over FC Koln.

Bremer SV got their season underway in fine fashion as they claimed a 3-1 win over Blumenthaler SV in their Bremen-Liga curtain raiser.

After falling behind through Nuno Porquet’s opener, second-half goals from Mahdi Matar, Óscar García and Sebastian Kurkiewicz helped Bremer claim an impressive comeback win.

This followed a shaky pre-season run where they failed to win their two games while conceding seven goals.

Meanwhile, Bayern Munich continued their impressive string of performances on Sunday as they claimed a 3-2 win over a resilient Koln side.

Robert Lewandowski and Serge Gnabry put Bayern two goals up in an action-packed second half, but Anthony Modeste and Mark Uth scored in a two-minute spell to draw Koln level.

Gnabry came up trumps for the Bavarians as he grabbed his second goal of the game in the 71st minute to hand them the win.

Prior to that, Bayern clinched their ninth German Supercup title following a 3-1 win over rivals Borussia Dortmund last Wednesday.

Bayern Munich will now aim to avoid a repeat of last season’s dismal DFB Pokal run as they were dumped out in the second round by second tier Holstein Kiel.

Bremer SV vs Bayern Munich Head-To-Head

This will be the first-ever meeting between the two German sides.

Bremer SV Form Guide (all competitions): W-W-L-D-W

Bayern Munich Form Guide (all competitions): L-L-D-W-W

Bremer SV vs Bayern Munich Team News

Bremer SV

Barring any fitness issues, head coach Fabrizio Muzzicato has a full house at his disposal and we expect him to name his strongest XI.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Bayern Munich

Bayern remain without defensive duo Lucas Hernandez and Benjamin Pavard, who have been sidelined through knee and ankle injuries respectively.

We expect manager Julian Nagelsmann to name a reshuffled XI, with the likes of Jamal Musiala and Michaël Cuisance handed starting appearances.

Injured: Lucas Hernandez, Benjamin Pavard

Suspended: None

Bremer SV vs Bayern Munich Predicted XI

Bremer SV Predicted XI (4-3-3): Ole Bahr; Sebastian Kmiec, Benjamin Duell, Fabio Orlick, Ugo Nobile; Mats Kaiser, Ali Wazneh, Mahdi Matar; Sebastian Kurkiewicz, Lamine Diop, Óscar García

Bayern Munich Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Sven Ulreich; Omar Richards, Tanguy Nianzou, Niklas Sule, Josip Stanisic; Marc Roca, Leon Goretzka; Leroy Sane, Jamal Musiala, Michaël Cuisance; Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting

Bremer SV vs Bayern Munich Prediction

Bremer SV head into the game following a positive start to the season and will be looking to put up a fight against the Bundesliga defending champions. However, we expect Bayern Munich to cruise to the win as they boast a significantly stronger squad.

Prediction: Bremer SV 0-5 Bayern Munich

