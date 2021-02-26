Brendan Rodgers and Leicester City dealt reality check after Europa League elimination

Just over a week ago, Brendan Rodgers was talking about how Leicester City have now become a top-six side in the Premier League. This was just after the Foxes had beaten Liverpool 3-1 at the King Power stadium.

However, on Thursday, Leicester City were given a reality check when they were eliminated from the Europa League by Slavia Prague. The defeat was made more painful by the quality of the opposition.

Slavia Prague are one of the biggest teams in the Czech Republic. However, they have very little pedigree in Europe and do not boast the quality that Leicester City possesses. But for all the talk about the Foxes being favourites coming into the game, the Czech side totally bossed the encounter.

Slavia Prague looked hungrier, created better chances and were more clinical over two legs. Despite Leicester City’s form, Slavia Prague showed them no respect and deservedly emerged victorious in a game in which they were clearly underdogs.

5 - Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers has been eliminated from all five of his UEFA Europa League knockout ties as a manager (all last 32) – with Liverpool in 2012-13 and 2014-15, Celtic in 2017-18 and 2018-19 and Leicester this season. Disappointment. #UEL pic.twitter.com/mLesa9CHgI — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) February 25, 2021

Leicester City brought down to earth by Slavia Prague

Rodgers has done a great job since joining Leicester City and nearly guided them to Champions League qualification last season. The Foxes have continued right where they left off in the current campaign.

Leicester City are flying high in the Premier League this season and currently sit joint-second in the table. However, they were brought down to earth on Thursday in their own backyard. The game against Slavia Prague showed that the Foxes are still a long way from being a top European side.

Once they went a goal down, Leicester's inexperience showed. Despite Rodgers’ impressive work at the club, he has not really supervised many European games and his tactical deficiencies were exposed on Thursday.

Advertisement

The Foxes still have a good chance of finishing in the top four in the Premier League and exiting the Europa League may turn out to be a blessing in disguise. Brendan Rodgers' men will now have a lot of time to rest between Premier League games.

"We just need to learn from it and, hopefully next year, be in Europe again and be better... Now we’re all in on the final two competitions that we’re in." 💬



Brendan Rodgers on City's #LeiSvp defeat 👇 — Leicester City (@LCFC) February 25, 2021

Exiting the Europa League also does not negate the promising season that Leicester City are currently enjoying. The Foxes are level on points with Manchester United and are playing some very good football.

If anything, the loss against Slavia Prague should serve as a learning curve for the club, as they look primed to launch another foray in Europe next season.

"I think the best team won over the course of the evening," Rodgers told LCFC TV in the aftermath of the game. "If you assess the two legs, we didn’t create enough opportunities and then we didn’t defend well enough, with enough intensity in the games."

"It’s been great for us, it’s what you want. You want to be playing lots of games, so we just need to learn from it, and hopefully, we will be in Europe again," Rodgers added.