Brentford 0-1 Manchester City: Player ratings as Phil Foden strike gives Sky Blues 10th straight win | Premier League 2021-22

Manchester City overcame a spirited Brentford side 1-0 in the Premier League in their final game of 2021.

Phil Foden scored the only goal of the game in the first half as the Sky Blues extended their winning run in the league to 10 games.

The Bees managed to step up to the plate against another top side, putting up a dogged display to keep City at bay for most of the game.

Pep Guardiola's side didn't hit all the right notes in the match but will still be content to have boarded the bus back home with all three points.

City finished a memorable year eight points clear at the top of the league table.

Here are the player ratings for Manchester City:

Ederson - 6/10

The City custodian was called into action early on when the scores were still 0-0 after which he was largely untroubled. He ended the night with three saves but was a mere spectator for large parts of the game.

Joao Cancelo - 7.5/10

The Portuguese full-back had another fine showing at both ends. He made two ball-recoveries and looked dangerous going forward too, recording one key pass.

Ruben Dias - 6.5/10

An uncharacteristically poor game for Dias, who struggled to cope with Brentford's press and very nearly scored an own goal.

Aymeric Laporte - 7/10

Laporte was far more composed and tidy in defense than Dias, while completing all 61 of his passes on the night. Laporte was unfortunate to see a headed goal late on disallowed for offside.

Nathan Ake - 7/10

The Dutchman was excellent, biting at the heels of Brentford defenders for possession and strong in the air too, winning four of his six aerial duels.

Kevin De Bruyne - 8/10

De Bruyne was at the heart of everything good for City on the night, creating numerous chances including three key passes and even assisting Foden's goal. De Bruyne's shots at goal, though, were wayward.

Fernandinho - 7/10

The City skipper mopped up several loose balls and impeded Brentford's movement, providing excellent cover for the back-four. He also notched up one key pass.

Bernardo Silva - 7/10

Silva was highly proactive, getting into pockets of space and linking up plays. He completed 91% of his passes but somehow could not muster a single effort on goal despite playing for the entirety of the game.

Gabriel Jesus - 6.5/10

Jesus was a thorn in Brentford's face with intelligent movement but lacked a cutting edge. He had one shot on target that was comfortably saved and two others that were blocked.

The Brazilian is now without a league goal in 10 consecutive appearances.

Jack Grealish - 5/10

City's record signing had an off day, looking well below his best. He didn't record a single cross or make an effort at goal for the entire 90 minutes.

Phil Foden - 8/10

The 21-year old scored the only goal of the game for City and remained a big threat for Brentford throughout with his vision and passes.

Foden now has five top-flight goals for the season, already more than half of what he managed in the whole of the 2020/21 Premier League campaign!

OptaJoe @OptaJoe 80 - Of the 34 players to have scored at least five Premier League goals this season, none have scored a higher share away from home than Man City's Phil Foden (80% - 4/5). Guest. #BREMCI 80 - Of the 34 players to have scored at least five Premier League goals this season, none have scored a higher share away from home than Man City's Phil Foden (80% - 4/5). Guest. #BREMCI

