Brentford 0-3 Arsenal: 5 Hits and Flops as the Gunners secure a comfortable win with three beautiful goals | Premier League 2022-23

Arsenal defeated Brentford 3-0 in the Premier League on Sunday, September 18. The win takes them to the top of the table with 18 points, one ahead of Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur.

Brentford came into this game having earned 10 points from their first six games of the season. They won two, drew three and lost one game, scoring 15 goals in the process. Thomas Frank's men were eager to replicate their performance from last season at home against the Gunners as they won 3-0 on the opening day.

Arsenal, on the other hand, won five and lost one of their opening six games. They were third in the table prior to kick-off with 16 points. Martin Odegaard and Oleksandr Zinchenko missed out due to injuries. Mikel Arteta fielded a strong lineup in a bid to climb back to the top of the table.

Arsenal made a good start to the game, passing the ball sharply and keeping Brentford's defenders occupied with their movement. The hosts met them with great physicality, putting in tough challenges to impose themselves on the game. However, the visitors were the first team on the scoreboard.

Bukayo Saka delivered a cross towards the near post from a corner-kick. William Saliba met it and sent the ball looping over goalkeeper David Raya. It bounced off the left upright and appeared to have crossed the line. The referee confirmed it by following a signal on his watch as Arsenal led 1-0 after 17 minutes.

The Gunners doubled their just nine minutes later with another header. Granit Xhaka played a chipped pass over Brentford's defense. Gabriel Jesus was alert to it and met it with a thumping header that fizzed past Raya. Ben Mee's positioning was suspect as he appeared to step forward without communicating with his teammates.

Brentford managed just one shot on target in the first half as Arsenal kept 64% possession and dominated proceedings. The teams went into the break with the visitors leading 2-0.

The visitors have a two goal advantage at the break thanks to goals from William Saliba and Gabriel Jesus



Arsenal began the second half with high intensity play and added a third goal within five minutes of the restart. Bukayo Saka drove down the right flank with the ball and played it infield to Fabio Vieira. The latter controlled the ball and unleashed a bending strike into the bottom-right corner to make it 3-0. It was Vieira's first goal for the club on his full debut.

Gabriel Martinelli and Granit Xhaka committed a few silly fouls and gave away free-kicks in dangerous areas. Brentford looked to exploit these set-piece situations with Ivan Toney and Pontus Jansson's towering presence. However, Arsenal did well to defend the ball into the box and thwart the hosts' attempts.

Thomas Frank made several changes as he looked to add energy to his team. However, Arsenal were composed and remained in control of the situation. Mikel Arteta handed a debut to 15-year-old Ethan Nwaneri, who made history by becoming the youngest player to play in the Premier League. Liverpool's Harvey Elliott held the previous record during his Fulham days.

Nwaneri’s 15 years, 181 days old. Born in 2007. Historical in Premier League today. Arsenal young talent Ethan Nwaneri becomes the youngest ever Premier League player.Nwaneri’s 15 years, 181 days old. Born in 2007. Historical in Premier League today. Arsenal young talent Ethan Nwaneri becomes the youngest ever Premier League player. ⚪️🔴 #AFCNwaneri’s 15 years, 181 days old. Born in 2007. 💫 https://t.co/VJ4ht06dHY

The Gunners held onto their 3-0 lead and saw the game off with relative ease. With that said, let's take a look at the five hits and flops from the game.

#5. Hit - Granit Xhaka

Xhaka looked focused and played with intensity and determination as he put in an inspiring performance to lead Arsenal. He was the stand-in captain in Odegaard's absence. He provided a lovely assist for Jesus to nod in the Gunners' second goal of the game.

His willingness to be vocal and organize a team of young players in key moments was crucial. Xhaka completed 50 passes with 89% accuracy, including three key passes and two long balls. He also won three of his five duels.

#4. Flop - Ivan Toney

Toney has been Brentford's weapon in attack for the last few seasons. He has scored five goals and provided two assists in the Premier League so far this season. However, he looked off-color in the match as the Gunners' defense did well to deal with him.

Toney played the entire game and attempted two shots, both of which were off target. Despite having 37 touches of the ball, very few of those were in Arsenal's 18-yard box. He won nine of his 15 duels but was unable to convert those into chances.

#3. Hit - Fabio Vieira

Vieira made his full debut for Arsenal as Martin Odegaard missed out due to a knock he suffered in the last game. Despite making a slow start, the newcomer soon looked at home in the Gunners' midfield.

ESPN FC @ESPNFC Fabio Vieira scores a goal on his first Premier League start Fabio Vieira scores a goal on his first Premier League start 😤 https://t.co/sov60LjJmy

He scored his first goal for the club just after half-time with a lovely shot from distance. Vieira received the ball from Saka on the right flank and dragged it onto his stronger left foot before unleashing a strike that was helped into the net by the right post.

#2. Flop - Gabriel Martinelli

Despite a decent start to the season so far, Martinelli has shown signs of inconsistency in some games. Unfortunately for him, today was one of those games.

He missed a glorious chance in the early exchanges of the game to give his side the lead. It wasn't the first time he has missed an early chance. Such opportunities are crucial as on any other day, the Gunners could be left regretting their missed chances against top teams.

#1. Hit - Bukayo Saka

Bukayo Saka has been given a slightly different role this season compared to what he did last year for Arsenal. His ability to maintain width and pass the ball from wide areas helped his side create several chances.

Saka has also become the Gunners' primary corner-kick taker this season. He provided an assist for William Saliba's opening goal with an accurate delivery into the near post area. He added his second assist with a layoff to Vieira, who scored with a long-range shot.

