Brentford vs Arsenal prediction, preview, team news and more | English Premier League 2021-22

Brentford are set to play Arsenal at the Brentford Community Stadium on Friday in the English Premier League.

Brentford come into this game on the back of a 2-1 win over Jose Bordalas' Valencia in a friendly fixture. Goals from centre-back Ethan Pinnock and Nigerian midfielder Frank Onyeka secured the win for Thomas Frank's Brentford. Spanish attacker Diego Lopez scored the consolation goal for Valencia.

Arsenal, on the other hand, lost 1-0 to Nuno Espirito Santo's Tottenham Hotspur in a friendly fixture. A second-half goal from South Korea international Son Heung-min ensured victory for Tottenham Hotspur.

Brentford vs Arsenal Head-to-Head

The two clubs have previously faced each other once, the third round of the EFL Cup in 2018.

Arsenal beat Brentford 3-1 then. A first-half brace from forward Danny Welbeck, now at Brighton & Hove Albion, and a late second-half goal from French attacker Alexandre Lacazette sealed the deal for Arsenal. Republic of Ireland international Alan Judge scored the consolation goal for Brentford.

Brentford form guide in the English Premier League: yet to play

Arsenal form guide in the English Premier League: yet to play

Brentford vs Arsenal Team News

Brentford

Brentford will be without midfielder Josh Dasilva, while there are doubts over the availability of Danish midfielder Mathias Jensen, who is nursing an injury. Other than that there are no known issues and manager Thoms Frank is expected to have a fully fit squad at his disposal.

Injured: Josh Dasilva

Doubtful: Mathias Jensen

Suspended: None

Arsenal

Meanwhile, Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta will be unable to call upon the services of Ghanaian midfielder Thomas Partey, Brazilian centre-back Gabriel Magalhaes and young striker Eddie Nketiah, while there are doubts over the availability of centre-back Rob Holding.

Injured: Thomas Partey, Gabriel Magalhaes, Eddie Nketiah

Doubtful: Rob Holding

Suspended: None

Brentford vs Arsenal Predicted XI

Brentford Predicted XI (4-3-3): David Raya, Mads Roerslev Rasmussen, Kristoffer Ajer, Pontus Jansson, Rico Henry, Vitaly Janelt, Christian Norgaard, Frank Onyeka, Bryan Mbeumo, Ivan Toney, Sergi Canos

Arsenal Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Bernd Leno, Hector Bellerin, Ben White, Pablo Mari, Kieran Tierney, Albert Sambi Lokonga, Granit Xhaka, Nicolas Pepe, Emile Smith Rowe, Bukayo Saka, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

Brentford vs Arsenal Prediction

Brentford have been active in the transfer window, and have added strength and depth to the squad which gained promotion. The Bees have signed midfielder Frank Onyeka, centre-back Kristoffer Ajer and forward Yoane Wissa, and they will rely on the prolific Ivan Toney to provide them the goals.

Arsenal, on the other hand, have signed centre-back Ben White for big money. However, the lack of a top quality creative midfielder could cause Arsenal problems. Emile Smith Rowe is talented but extremely young, and it it not surprising to see the club linked with players like Houssem Aouar, James Maddison and Martin Odegaard.

Arsenal, on paper, should have enough to win here.

Prediction: Brentford 0-2 Arsenal

