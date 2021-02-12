Brentford vs Barnsley prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2020-21

Brentford are set to play host to Barnsley at the Brentford Community Stadium on Sunday for their latest EFL Championship fixture.

Brentford come into this game on the back of a 3-1 win over Veljko Paunovic's Reading yesterday at the Madejski Stadium. A brace from young midfielder Josh Dasilva and a goal from star striker Ivan Toney secured the win for Thomas Frank's Brentford. Portugal international Lucas Joao scored the consolation goal for Reading.

Barnsley, on the other hand, lost 1-0 to Thomas Tuchel's Chelsea yesterday in the 5th round of the FA Cup. A second-half goal from striker Tammy Abraham sealed the deal for Chelsea.

Brentford vs Barnsley Head-to-Head

In seven head-to-head encounters between the two sides, the record is fairly even. Barnsley have won three games, lost two and drawn two.

They gave it 💯. pic.twitter.com/yeax6vXJnm — Barnsley FC (@BarnsleyFC) February 12, 2021

The two clubs last faced each other last year in the EFL Championship, with Brentford beating Barnsley 1-0. A second-half goal from striker Ivan Toney ensured victory for the Bees.

Brentford form guide in the EFL Championship: W-W-W-W-D

Barnsley form guide in the EFL Championship: D-D-L-L-L

Advertisement

Brentford vs Barnsley Team News

Brentford

Brentford will be without Swedish centre-back Pontus Jansson and young midfielder Shandon Baptiste, while there are doubts over the availability of Danish midfielders Christian Norgaard and Emiliano Marcondes, as well as centre-back Charlie Goode.

Injured: Shandon Baptiste, Pontus Jansson

Doubtful: Emiliano Marcondes, Christian Norgaard, Charlie Goode

Suspended: None

Barnsley

Meanwhile, Barnsley manager Valerien Ismael will be unable to call upon the services of Finnish centre-back Aapo Halme, left-back Ben Williams and defender Liam Kitching, who are all nursing injuries.

Injured: Aapo Halme, Liam Kitching, Ben Williams

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Brentford vs Barnsley Predicted XI

Brentford Predicted XI (4-3-3): David Raya, Henrik Dalsgaard, Ethan Pinnock, Mads Bech Sorensen, Rico Henry, Josh Dasilva, Vitaly Janelt, Mathias Jensen, Bryan Mbeumo, Ivan Toney, Sergi Canos

Barnsley Predicted XI (3-4-3): Brad Collins, Michael Sollbauer, Michal Helik, Mads Andersen, Callum Brittain, Herbie Kane, Alex Mowatt, Callum Styles, Dominik Frieser, Cauley Woodrow, Conor Chaplin

Brentford vs Barnsley Prediction

Brentford have been one of the best teams in the EFL Championship this season. They are at the top of the league table, two points ahead of second-placed Norwich City. Striker Ivan Toney has arguably been the best player in the league this season, and he has already registered 23 goals in the Championship so far.

Barnsley, on the other hand, have slowed down after a good start. They performed well against Chelsea in the FA Cup, but Valerien Ismael's side will be keen to get back to winning ways in the league.

Advertisement

The Bees are in fine form and should be able to register a win here.

Prediction: Brentford 2-1 Barnsley

Also Read: Cristiano Ronaldo's contract a source of worry for Juventus: Reports