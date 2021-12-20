Brentford vs Chelsea prediction, preview, team news and more | League Cup 2021-22

English League Cup action returns this week for the quarter-final fixtures and in one of the two all-London fixtures, Brentford host Chelsea at the Brentford Community Stadium on Wednesday.

Brentford overcame Stoke City in their round of 16 fixture, beating the Championship side 2-1 in an away game. Chelsea, on the other hand, secured a place in the last eight of the competition by beating Southampton 4-3 on penalties.

The hosts head into the clash well-rested, as their last two Premier League games were postponed on account of rising COVID-19 cases. Chelsea were held to a goalless draw by Wolverhampton Wanderers in their Premier League clash on Sunday, as four players were ruled out on account of testing positive for COVID-19.

Brentford vs Chelsea Head-to-Head

There have been 15 meetings between the two sides across all competitions. This will be the first encounter in the League Cup between the two London clubs.

As expected, Chelsea have the upper hand in this fixture and have nine wins to their name. The hosts have managed to record a win over the Blues just four times, with their last win coming in 1939.

The spoils have been shared twice in this fixture. They last squared off in Premier League action in October at Wednesday's venue. Chelsea eked out a narrow 1-0 win thanks to Ben Chilwell's 45th-minute strike.

Brentford form guide (Premier League): W-D-L-W-D

Chelsea form guide (all competitions): D-D-W-D-L

Brentford vs Chelsea Team News

Brentford

David Raya is a long-term absentee on account of an ACL injury for the Bees. As many as 13 staff members and players tested positive for COVID-19 last week, which is expected to affect their performance here.

Injuries: David Raya, Kristoffer Ajer, Josh Dasilva, Julian Jeanvier

Doubtful: Ethan Pinnock, Mathias Jorgensen, Ivan Toney

Suspension: None

Chelsea

Jorginho became the latest player to test positive for COVID-19 for the visitors.

Chelsea FC @ChelseaFC Throwing it back to Boxing Day 2017! 🎁 Throwing it back to Boxing Day 2017! 🎁

Injuries: Ben Chilwell

Doubtful: Trevoh Chalobah, Hakim Ziyech

Suspension: None

Unavailable (COVID-19): Romelu Lukaku, Timo Werner, Kai Havertz, Jorginho, Callum Hudson-Odoi, Jorginho

Brentford vs Chelsea Predicted XI

Brentford Predicted XI (3-5-2): Alvaro Fernandez; Dominic Thompson, Pontus Jansson, Charlie Goode; Christian Nørgaard, Frank Onyeka, Mads Bidstrup, Vitaly Janelt, Rico Henry; Yoann Wissa, Marcus Forss

Chelsea Predicted XI (3-5-2): Edouard Mendy; Cesar Azpilicueta, Andreas Christensen, Antonio Rudiger; Marcos Alonso, N'Golo Kante, Mateo Kovačić, Saul, Reece James; Mason Mount, Christian Pulisic

Brentford vs Chelsea Prediction

Brentford have lost four games at home across all competitions but against a weakened Chelsea side, they will hope to secure their first win over the London giants in over 80 years.

Injuries and COVID-19 cases have mounted for Chelsea this month, but they pack enough punch to record a narrow win over their city rivals.

Also Read Article Continues below

Prediction: Brentford 1-2 Chelsea

Edited by Vishal Subramanian

LIVE POLL Q. With the ongoing COVID-19 wave in UK, should the fixtures across all competitions been postponed? Yes No 1 votes so far