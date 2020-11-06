Brest vs Lille prediction, preview, team news and more | Ligue 1 2020-21

The Ligue 1 returns with a set of intriguing fixtures this weekend as Brest host an in-form Lille outfit at the Stade Francis Le-Ble on Sunday. Lille have a formidable squad at the moment and are the favourites to win this game.
Brest have endured a miserable run of form in recent weeks and will need to bounce back in this game. The home side suffered a 2-1 defeat against Rennes last week and will need to turn its season around this weekend.
Lille are the only unbeaten team in the Ligue 1 at the moment and will be intent on maintaining their excellent start to the season. The away side shocked AC Milan in the Europa League during the week and hold a distinct upper hand going into this game.
Brest vs Lille Head-to-Head
Lille have a predictably excellent record against Brest and have won seven games out of nine matches played between the two teams. Brest have managed only two victories against Lille and will have to improve their record against the French giants this weekend.
The previous meeting between these two sides in August earlier this year ended in a shock 2-1 victory for Brest. The home side is perfectly capable of punching above its weight and will want to prove a point in this game.
Brest form guide in Ligue 1: L-L-L-W-L
Lille form guide in Ligue 1: D-D-W-W-W
Brest vs Lille Team News
Brest
Brest have an improved squad this season and will look to pull off an upset against Lille this weekend. Denys Bain is currently recuperating from a cruciate ligament rupture and is ruled out of this game.
Injured: Denys Bain
Doubtful: Ronael Pierre-Gabriel, Christophe Herelle
Suspended: None
Lille
Benjamin Andre and Mehmet Zeki Celik are currently serving suspensions for Lille and will be unavailable for this fixture. Luiz Araujo is also suffering from a niggle and remains a doubt for this game.
Injured: None
Doubtful: Luiz Araujo
Suspended: Benjamin Andre, Mehmet Zeki Celi
Brest vs Lille Predicted XI
Brest Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Gautier Larsonneur; Romain Perraud, Jean-Kevin Duveme, Brendan Chardonnet, Julien Faussurier; Haris Belkebla, Cristian Battocchio; Jeremy Le Douaron, Gaetan Charbonnier, Romain Faivre; Steve Mounie
Lille Predicted XI (4-4-2): Mike Maignan; Reinildo, Sven Botman, Jose Fonte, Jemery Pied; Jonathan Bamba, Renato Sanches, Boubakary Soumare, Jonathan Ikone; Burak Yilmaz, Yusuf Yazici
Brest vs Lille Prediction
Brest do not have a good defensive record in the Ligue 1 and cannot afford to slip up in their own half against Lille. Brest gave a good account of themselves against Rennes and will want to put in an improved performance this weekend.
Lille have an exceptional defensive record this season and will be thoroughly disappointed with anything less than a victory in this fixture. Brest's struggles are well-documented and Lille should be able to win this game.
Prediction: Brest 0-2 Lille
Published 06 Nov 2020, 17:05 IST