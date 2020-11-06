Brest vs Lille prediction, preview, team news and more | Ligue 1 2020-21

The Ligue 1 returns with a set of intriguing fixtures this weekend as Brest host an in-form Lille outfit at the Stade Francis Le-Ble on Sunday. Lille have a formidable squad at the moment and are the favourites to win this game.

Brest have endured a miserable run of form in recent weeks and will need to bounce back in this game. The home side suffered a 2-1 defeat against Rennes last week and will need to turn its season around this weekend.

Lille are the only unbeaten team in the Ligue 1 at the moment and will be intent on maintaining their excellent start to the season. The away side shocked AC Milan in the Europa League during the week and hold a distinct upper hand going into this game.

Brest vs Lille Head-to-Head

Lille have a predictably excellent record against Brest and have won seven games out of nine matches played between the two teams. Brest have managed only two victories against Lille and will have to improve their record against the French giants this weekend.

The previous meeting between these two sides in August earlier this year ended in a shock 2-1 victory for Brest. The home side is perfectly capable of punching above its weight and will want to prove a point in this game.

Brest form guide in Ligue 1: L-L-L-W-L

Lille form guide in Ligue 1: D-D-W-W-W

Brest vs Lille Team News

Denys Bain is currently injured. Image Source: The Sun

Brest

Brest have an improved squad this season and will look to pull off an upset against Lille this weekend. Denys Bain is currently recuperating from a cruciate ligament rupture and is ruled out of this game.

Injured: Denys Bain

Doubtful: Ronael Pierre-Gabriel, Christophe Herelle

Suspended: None

Benjamin Andr is suspended for this game

Lille

Benjamin Andre and Mehmet Zeki Celik are currently serving suspensions for Lille and will be unavailable for this fixture. Luiz Araujo is also suffering from a niggle and remains a doubt for this game.

Injured: None

Doubtful: Luiz Araujo

Suspended: Benjamin Andre, Mehmet Zeki Celi

Brest vs Lille Predicted XI

Brest Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Gautier Larsonneur; Romain Perraud, Jean-Kevin Duveme, Brendan Chardonnet, Julien Faussurier; Haris Belkebla, Cristian Battocchio; Jeremy Le Douaron, Gaetan Charbonnier, Romain Faivre; Steve Mounie

Time to take a 👀 at those #UEL Group H standings 👍 #ACMLOSC pic.twitter.com/xZN53P9mUK — LOSC Lille EN (@LOSC_EN) November 5, 2020

Lille Predicted XI (4-4-2): Mike Maignan; Reinildo, Sven Botman, Jose Fonte, Jemery Pied; Jonathan Bamba, Renato Sanches, Boubakary Soumare, Jonathan Ikone; Burak Yilmaz, Yusuf Yazici

Brest vs Lille Prediction

Brest do not have a good defensive record in the Ligue 1 and cannot afford to slip up in their own half against Lille. Brest gave a good account of themselves against Rennes and will want to put in an improved performance this weekend.

Lille have an exceptional defensive record this season and will be thoroughly disappointed with anything less than a victory in this fixture. Brest's struggles are well-documented and Lille should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Brest 0-2 Lille

