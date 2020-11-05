Paris Saint-Germain vs Rennes prediction, preview, team news and more | Ligue 1 2020-21

The 2020-21 edition of the Ligue 1 returns to the fold this weekend as French champions Paris Saint-Germain host Rennes at the Parc des Princes on Saturday. Both teams suffered defeats in the UEFA Champions League during the week and will want to bounce back in this fixture.

Rennes succumbed to a demoralising 3-0 defeat against Chelsea during the week and have a point to prove going into this game. The away side is currently in third place in the Ligue 1 table and will want to take something away from this fixture.

Paris Saint-Germain have recovered from their shaky start to the season and have won five consecutive matches in the Ligue 1. The French giants slumped to a shocking 2-1 defeat against RB Leipzig during the week, however, and plenty of work to do going into this game.

Two of our Parisians, @KMbappe

+ @kimpembe_3 have been called up to represent @equipedefrance 🇫🇷



11/11 - 21:10 : France 🆚 Finland

14/11 - 20:45 : Portugal 🆚 France

17/11 - 20:45 : France 🆚 Swedenhttps://t.co/2oWeGUlYfX — Paris Saint-Germain (@PSG_English) November 5, 2020

Paris Saint-Germain vs Rennes Head-to-Head

Paris Saint-Germain have a good record against Rennes and have won 16 games out of a total of 33 matches that they have played against their French rivals. Rennes have managed 12 victories and have troubled the Parisians in the past.

The previous game between these two teams last year ended in a shock 2-1 victory for Rennes. Romain del Castillo scored on the day and will play an important role in this game.

Paris Saint-Germain form guide in Ligue 1: W-W-W-W-W

Rennes form guide in Ligue 1: W-L-D-D-W

Paris Saint-Germain vs Rennes Team News

Paris Saint-Germain have a depleted squad

Paris Saint-Germain

Paris Saint-Germain have several injuries to account for and will have to do without Julian Draxler, Marco Verratti, and the talismanic Neymar this weekend. Mauro Icardi and Juan Bernat are also injured and will have to sit out of this game.

Injured: Julian Draxler, Marco Verratti, Neymar, Mauro Icardi, Juan Bernat, Alexandre Letellier

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Rennes have to be at their best

Rennes

Rennes will have to do without the services of Daniele Rugani, Faitout Maouassa, M'Baye Niang, and Flavien Tait in the Ligue 1 this week. The French side has settled on a line-up this season and is unlikely to change its formation against Paris Saint-Germain.

Injured: Faitout Maouassa, M'Baye Niang, Flavien Tait, Daniele Rugani

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Paris Saint-Germain vs Rennes Predicted XI

Paris Saint-Germain Predicted XI (4-3-3): Keylor Navas; Alessandro Florenzi, Marquinhos, Presnel Kimpembe, Mitchel Bakker; Idrissa Gueye, Ander Herrera, Leandro Paredes; Angel Di Maria, Moise Kean, Kylian Mbappe

𝐃𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐥𝐨 has been called up by the Portugal coach to take part in their next three matches. 🇵🇹https://t.co/HgNarzWOoW — Paris Saint-Germain (@PSG_English) November 5, 2020

Rennes Predicted XI (4-3-3): Alfred Gomis; Dalbert Henrique, Nayef Aguerd, Damien Da Silva, Hamari Traore; Clement Grenier, Eduardo Camavinga, Steven Nzonzi; Martin Terrier, Serhou Guirassy, Jeremy Doku

Paris Saint-Germain vs Rennes Prediction

Paris Saint-Germain have a depleted squad this week and will have to be careful against a determined Rennes side. Thomas Tuchel has a formidable squad at his disposal and will want his players to express themselves on Saturday.

Rennes were disappointing against Chelsea and have a point to prove going into this game. With Paris Saint-Germain coping with several injuries at the moment, the away side can potentially steal a point from this fixture.

Prediction: Paris Saint-Germain 2-2 Rennes

