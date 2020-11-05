The Bundesliga returns to the fold this weekend as FC Schalke 04 take on a struggling FSV Mainz outfit at the Coface Arena on Saturday. Both teams have suffered this season and need to turn their season around in the coming weeks.

Schalke 04 have been shockingly poor in the Bundesliga this season and find themselves in the relegation zone at the moment. The Ruhr Valley outfit held VfB Stuttgart to a 1-1 draw last week and will want to prove a point in this fixture.

FSV Mainz narrowly survived relegation last season but now find themselves rooted to the bottom of the Bundesliga table. The home side suffered a 3-1 defeat against Augsburg in its previous game and is in desperate need of a morale-boosting victory.

FSV Mainz 05 vs FC Schalke 04 Head-to-Head

FC Schalke 04 have an excellent record against Mainz and have won 15 games out of a total of 27 games played between the two sides. FSV Mainz 05 have managed only seven victories and will need to step up to the plate this weekend.

The previous meeting between these two teams in February earlier this year resulted in a 0-0 stalemate. Neither side was particularly impressive on the day and will have to take it up a notch on Saturday.

FSV Mainz 05 form guide in the Bundesliga: L-L-L-L-L

FC Schalke 04 form guide in the Bundesliga: D-L-D-L-L

FSV Mainz 05 vs FC Schalke 04 Team News

Schalke need to win this game

FC Schalke 04

Suat Serdar is currently coping with a hamstring injury and will not be able to play a part in this game. FC Schalke 04 defender Ozan Kabak is serving a long-term suspension at the moment and cannot play against Mainz.

Injured: Suat Serdar

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Ozan Kabak

Mainz are struggling at the moment

FSV Mainz 05

FSV Mainz have a miserable defensive record this season and will have to solve several issues to stand a chance in this game. Danny Latza is only one booking away from a suspension and will have to be careful against Schalke.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

FSV Mainz 05 vs FC Schalke 04 Predicted XI

FSV Mainz 05 Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Robin Zentner; Daniel Brosinski, Jeremiah St. Juste, Luca Kilian, Moussa Niakhate; Pierre Kunde, Danny Latza; Levin Oztunali, Jean-Paul Boetius, Robin Quaison; Jean-Philippe Mateta

FC Schalke 04 Predicted XI (3-1-4-2): Frederik Ronnow; Malick Thiaw, Salif Sane, Matija Nastasic; Omar Mascarell; Kilian Ludewig, Bastian Oczipka, Amine Harit, Can Bozdogan; Goncalo Paciencia, Mark Uth

FSV Mainz 05 vs FC Schalke 04 Prediction

FSV Mainz have lost all six games in the Bundesliga so far and have conceded an astonishing 18 goals in the process. The home side will need immediate results to survive in the Bundesliga this season and will view this weekend's game as the ideal opportunity.

Schalke have shown a slight improvement in their defensive capabilities over the past week and will need all three points from this game. With Mainz struggling at the moment, Schalke should be able to win this game.

Prediction: FSV Mainz 05 0-2 FC Schalke 04

