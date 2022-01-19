Brighton 1-1 Chelsea: Blues player ratings as impressive Sea Gulls open up top-4 race | Premier League 2021-22 

A second-half header from Adam Webster helped Brighton and Hove Albion to a second 1-1 Premier League draw of the season against Chelsea.

The Blues came into the game smarting from their 1-0 defeat away to leaders Manchester City, which all but ended their slim title hopes. Chelsea were outplayed in that game, so they were expected to bounce back against the Sea Gulls.

They were seemingly on their way to victory when Hakim Ziyech broke the deadlock, thanks to a huge deflection in the 28th minute. Despite going behind, Brighton were unfazed, and took the game to their more illustrious visitors.

The hosts controlled large swathes of the game. Brighton eventually scored a deserved equaliser on the hour mark when an unmarked Webster headed home from a corner kick.

The rest of the game was controlled by Graham Potter's side, but they could not find a winner despite fashioning some great chances.

The result mirrored the first clash of the season between the two teams in December, marking the third consecutive stalemate between Chelsea and Brighton. The home side have been the draw specialists this season, having now drawn ten of their 21 league games.

Chelsea were firmly in the title race a couple of weeks ago. However, they have had some disastrous performances recently - one win in their last five, three in their last 11. That has left them looking over their shoulders at the chasing pack in the race for the top four.

Fourth-placed West Ham, who have a game in hand, are seven points behind Chelsea. However, fifth-placed Arsenal, who have three games in hand, will move level with the Blues if they win their outstanding matches.

For now, the Blues remain third in the standings, but will trail Manchester City by 15 points if the league leaders win their game in hand. Brighton, meanwhile, remain ninth in the Premier League standings.

On that note, here's a rundown of how Chelsea players fared in the game away at Brighton on Tuesday:

Kepa Arrizabalaga - 6.5/10

The Spain international showed glimpses of hesitation in the first half, but pulled off a magnificent save to deny Alexis Mac Allister in the 60th minute. He was beaten by the subsequent corner-kick, though.

Antonio Rudiger - 6/10

The Germany international was solid in defence, but was shown a late yellow card for a rough tackle.

Thiago Silva - 7.5/10

Silva might be the oldest outfield player in the Premier League this season. However, he once again defied his years with an immaculate showing in the Blues' defence.

Cesar Azpilicueta - 7/10

The Chelsea captain was effective at both ends of the field, although he could have been more clinical with his final deliveries.

Marcos Alonso - 6/10

Alonso was more effective in defence than he was going forward. He made two interceptions and three clearances, and also got booked for what looked like a cynical challenge.

Callum Hudson-Odoi - 5/10

The 22-year-old had a game to forget, with indecision and poor deliveries in the final third hampering his effectiveness.

Jorginho - 6/10

The Italy international lost control of midfield, with Pascal Gross and Steven Alzate exerting their influence in the middle. He was replaced by Mateo Kovacic in the 80th minute.

N'Golo Kante - 7/10

N'golo Kante (left) provided the assist for the game's opening goal.

Kante did not have his best of games in the middle of the park. However, he still showed his quality, helping Chelsea launch several attacks, including the assist for their opener.

Mason Mount - 5.5/10

The England international was largely an anonymous presence for most of the game, with his notable contributions coming from set-pieces.

Hakim Ziyech - 7/10

Ziyech scored the opening goal in the first half, but did not offer much else before he was substituted with ten minutes to go.

Romelu Lukaku - 4.5/10

It was another listless performance from the Belgium international. Lukaku was largely on the periphery of the game before he was replaced by Kai Havertz late on.

Ratings of Chelsea substitutes against Brighton & Hove Albion

Kai Havertz - 5/10

The Germany international came on for Romelu Lukaku in the 80th minute, but had just three touches of the ball as Brighton pushed for the winner.

Timo Werner - 5.5/10

Werner tried to inject more pace into the Chelsea attack in the final ten minutes, but had little impact during a period that was controlled by the hosts.

Mateo Kovacic - 5.5/10

Kovacic's only notable incident in his cameo was an attempt to recreate his wonder goal against Liverpool. However, he skied his attempt wastefully into the stands.

Edited by Bhargav