Brighton 1-4 Manchester City: 5 talking points as rampant Sky Blues demolish Seagulls | Premier League 2021-22

Manchester City romped to a stunning 4-1 Premier League victory over Brighton at the Amex Stadium on Saturday. A brace from Phil Foden either side of goals from Ilkay Gundogan and Riyad Mahrez secured all three points for the reigning champions. Alexis Mac Allister pulled a late consolation back for the Seagulls.

City were absolutely dominant in the first half, racing to a 3-0 lead inside the opening 30 minutes of the game. But a dip in momentum after the break kept the scoreline that way until Mac Allister scored a penalty to reduce the deficit.

However, in stoppage-time, Mahrez restored City's three-goal lead with a composed finish after Foden opened up the Brighton defence once again.

With the win, Manchester City are now unbeaten in eight league games and climb above Liverpool in second place, while Brighton remain in fourth. On that note, here are the five key talking points from the game:

#5 Brighton's bubble burst inside opening 30 minutes

Manchester City tore Brighton apart with a mesmeric first-half performance.

Having made their best-ever start to a Premier League season, many expected Brighton to actually pull off something special against City. But it took only 30 minutes for Manchester City to burst Brighton's bubble, netting thrice to effectively end the game as a contest.

The Sky Blues were absolutely rampant from the get-go, passing the ball around quickly and creating a plethora of chances. They steamrolled past the Seagulls as if they were a relegation-battling side.

Nobody could say this was the same Brighton that had lost only once coming into this game. Thirty minutes is all it took for Pep Guardiola's men effectively put the game to bed. The home side looking completely in sixes and sevens at the back every time City rampaged forward.

#4 Phil Foden delivers another masterclass for Manchester City

Phil Foden is becoming the new focal point of Guardiola's set-up.

The sky is the limit for Phil Foden, who continues to scale new heights with Manchester City. The in-form youngster produced another lively attacking performance, capping that off with two goals and an assist.

He was irresistible all night, buzzing around the pitch and tormenting the Brighton defence all night. Both of his goals on the night came within a span of just three minutes.

Despite the game's tempo declining after the break, Foden remained one of the few bright spots, his endless energy allowing him to surge into the box. He found an opening in Brighton's defence and clinically offloaded the ball to an unmarked Mahrez, who buried his effort to give the youngster an assist.

It marked the first time Foden recorded three goal contributions in a Premier League game for Manchester City.

