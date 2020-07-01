Brighton and Hove Albion 0:3 Manchester United | 5 Standout performers from the match as Red Devils cruise to victory

A look at five players who made a positive impression with their performances in the Premier League match between Manchester United and Brighton and Hove Albion.

Manchester United beat Brighton and Hove Albion 3-0 in the Premier League. The EPL giants produced a professional performance, with two goals from midfielder Bruno Fernandes and one from teenager Mason Greenwood wrapping up the win at Albion.

Brighton produced a good second-half performance, with Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea called into action several times. However, the Old Trafford club defended well, ensuring a clean sheet in the process.

The result ensures that Manchester United jump ahead of Wolves to fifth spot in the Premier League table. On the other hand, Brighton who lie in 16th position, will be casting a wary glance behind as Watford and West Ham close in.

On that note, let us have a look at the five standout performers in the match between Manchester United and Brighton and Hove Albion.

Five standout players in the Premier League match between Manchester United and Brighton and Hove Albion

#1: Mason Greenwood (Manchester United)

Mason Greenwood celebrates his goal for Manchester United against Brighton.

What a talent. Mason Greenwood is seen as one of the best young talents in the world and based on his performances this season, it is hard to argue against it.

The 18-year old Manchester United forward started as a right-winger against Brighton and left a good initial impression. He showcased his potential when he went on a mazy run in the 17th minute, bursting into the Brighton box and firing the ball low into the bottom corner. He also provided the assist for Bruno Fernandes' second goal, producing a fine cross from the left-hand flank.

Before this season Greenwood was hailed as a wunderkind with the requisite talent to become one of the best in his position. Many were sceptical about the hype around him, with the English forward barely getting any minutes last season. However, Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has been extremely careful with Greenwood's integration into the first team, a move that seems to have paid off.

18-year-old starlet ✨



Mason Greenwood is the first Man United player to score six PL goals in a single season before turning 19. pic.twitter.com/xLYi3tdvo2 — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) June 30, 2020

The England U21 international has formed a good partnership with Anthony Martial and fellow Manchester United academy graduate Marcus Rashford.

Greenwood has scored 13 goals in 40 appearances for Manchester United this season, an impressive return for an 18-year old. More is expected of him, and rightly so. England manager Gareth Southgate will be keeping a keen eye on Mason Greenwood's development.

# 2: Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United)

Bruno Fernandes has now scored five goals in eight league appearances for Manchester United.

Bruno Fernandes' arrival in January has revitalised Manchester United's fortunes.

The Portuguese midfielder completed a protracted move to Old Trafford from Sporting Lisbon for a fee of £ 47 million. The move paid immediate dividends as Fernandes immediately became a fan favourite, with his playing style and confident demeanour endearing him to the club's supporters.

Against Brighton, the 25-year-old looked lively from the start, hitting the post in the early minutes of the game. He scored the second goal of the match when a Paul Pogba pass found him at the edge of the box. The midfielder's effort took a deflection before it went in.

A devastating Manchester United counter-attack resulted in a cross from Greenwood finding Fernandes who slotted in the ball coolly to make it 3-0 for the visitors. The Portuguese looked threatening for much of the game, combining well with fellow midfielders Paul Pogba and Nemanja Matic before being substituted at the hour mark.

Fernandes has been phenomenal since joining Manchester United. He has scored five goals and provided three assists in eight Premier League appearances for Manchester United. His creativity from midfield has been a major positive for the Red Devils, with his goal-scoring abilities being an added bonus. The Manchester midfield is looking more complete than ever right now after the arrival of Fernandes.

#3: Aaron Wan-Bissaka (Manchester United)

Aaron Wan-Bissaka in action for Manchester United against Brighton.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka's £ 45 million move to Manchester United from Crystal Palace last summer was seen as an overpay. Wan-Bissaka has had one good season for Palace, and many doubted if he could maintain that form at Old Trafford.

It is fair to say that Wan-Bissaka has proven his doubters wrong. His tackles are a thing of beauty. The Englishman, who has often been compared with Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold, is clearly working on the attacking side of his game. The right-back provided the assist for Greenwood's goal. There have been obvious improvements in his crossing abilities, as well as his positioning in attacking zones.

Wan-Bissaka has also displayed signs of his growing tactical intelligence. Whenever left-back Luke Shaw moved in, Wan-Bissaka stayed out wide to provide width. He also made some of his trademark crunching tackles, now taken by many for granted. Overlapping well with Greenwood, Wan-Bissaka looks well on his way to becoming a top quality right-back.

#4: Nemanja Matic (Manchester United)

Nemanja Matic has become an important player for Manchester United.

While Paul Pogba is a tempting choice, it is only fair that the underrated Nemanja Matic gets some recognition.

The Serbian looked a spent product under former Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho, with many claiming that he was too slow for the Premier League. However, the 31-year-old has established himself as a vital part of the Manchester United midfield, acting as an anchor for the team.

Nemanja Matic’s first half vs. Brighton by numbers:



100% tackles won

95% pass accuracy

3 ball recoveries

0 fouls



So comfortable. 🇷🇸 pic.twitter.com/q3oLkWvU53 — Statman Dave (@StatmanDave) June 30, 2020

Against Brighton, Nemanja Matic was at his very best, breaking up play, pouching loose balls and proving to be a good shield for the backline. He also produced perhaps the pass of the game when he found Greenwood on the left whose cross resulted in Fernandes scoring the third goal of the match.

The importance of Nemanja Matic, an experienced player, at Manchester United cannot be underestimated.

#5: Leandro Trossard (Brighton)

Leandro Trossard looked good when he came on in the second half against Manchester United.

Brighton looked more threatening in the second half, and much of it was down to the introduction of Belgian winger Leandro Trossard.

Trossard joined the Seagulls from Belgian side Genk last season. The winger has had a slow start to his Premier League career. Starting on the bench against Manchester United, he could only watch as Brighton produced a tepid performance in the first half.

However, Trossard and fellow forward Neal Maupay's introduction provided some much needed impetus to Brighton's attack. Graham Potter's men looked much sharper in the second half, forcing some excellent saves off Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea.

Trossard was at the heart of many such Brighton moves, combining pace and directness to ask questions of the Spanish shot stopper on multiple occasions. While the Seagulls won't have much to write home about regarding their performance against Manchester United, one of their few positives in this match was the 25-year-old winger Trossard.

