Brighton & Hove Albion 1-4 Manchester City: City player ratings as Guardiola’s men claim emphatic win | Premier League 2021-22

Manchester City put in a dominant performance to defeat Brighton & Hove Albion 4-1 in a Premier League clash on Saturday evening. Goals from Ilkay Gundogan and Riyad Mahrez sandwiched a Phil Foden brace as Alexis MacAllister scored a consolation for the Seagulls.

City enjoyed near-complete dominance in the first half, going into the break with a 3-0 lead. After Gundogan opened the scoring in the 13th minute, Foden scored a quickfire double to extend his side’s lead.

A change of shape at half time saw the hosts enjoy a period of resurgence. However, this spell of pressure yielded only one goal in the form of a MacAllister penalty. Brighton ran out of steam after scoring, allowing City to restore their three-goal advantage late on.

With the comfortable win, City move up to second in the league table, with Brighton just two places behind them. On that note, here are the Manchester City player ratings from the game.

Ederson: 4/10

Ederson made four smart saves in the game, and was superb with his feet as well. However, his otherwise excellent performance was marred by the concession of a penalty and a late booking for time-wasting.

Kyle Walker: 5/10

Walker had his hands full dealing with Marc Cucurella, picking up an early booking for a foul on the Spaniard. Eventually, his recovery pace served him well, as he got through the rest of the game without incident.

Ruben Dias: 5/10

The Portuguese defender used his physicality to good effect, playing a key role in keeping the opposition attackers in check. Such was Dias’ dominance over Neal Maupay that the French striker was allowed just 14 touches in the hour he spent on the pitch.

Aymeric Laporte: 5/10

Laporte went about his business quietly and efficiently, playing the ball out from the back extremely well. The Spaniard completed 53 passes with 90% accuracy.

Joao Cancelo: 6/10

Cancelo (left) was a real threat from his left-back position.

Always willing to get forward, Cancelo was a real threat for the Brighton defence, causing them several problems. His partnership with Grealish on the left wing seems to be going from strength to strength.

Bernardo Silva: 6/10

A source of seemingly limitless energy, Silva popped up in important positions all over the pitch to keep the ball moving for City. The Portuguese international completed the most dribbles (4) in the game, claiming an assist as well.

Rodri: 6/10

The Spaniard was solid at the heart of the City midfield, making as many as eight recoveries and completing 52 passes with 90% accuracy.

Ilkay Gundogan: 6/10

Gundogan got City off and running by scoring the opener and looked threatening throughout, creating four chances during his time on the pitch. The German put in a shift defensively as well, contributing three recoveries and two interceptions.

Gabriel Jesus: 6/10

Thriving in his new wide role, Jesus claimed an assist, created three chances, and successfully completed all three of his dribbles. The Brazilian put in a shift defensively as well, tracking back to good effect.

Phil Foden: 8/10

Foden shone in the false 9 role for City, scoring twice and claiming an assist as well,

City’s star performer on the night, Foden scored a brace, came close to bagging a hat-trick, and even found time to claim an assist. It was the first time Foden was involved in three goals for City in a Premier League game.

The youngster seems to have taken a real liking to the false 9 role at Manchester City.

Jack Grealish: 6/10

Grealish looks to have fit right in at Manchester City, making the left wing position his own. He claimed an assist, and created four chances before going off with about 15 minutes to go.

Ratings of Manchester City substitutes against Brighton & Hove Albion

Fernandinho: 5/10

Fernandinho did not have much to do in his 15-minute cameo, but helped keep possession ticking over for his side.

Kevin De Bruyne: 5/10

The Belgian got straight into the action after coming on as a late substitute. He created four chances during his short cameo.

Riyad Mahrez: 6/10

On for the final few minutes, Mahrez made a notable contribution with a well-taken goal in injury time.

