Brighton & Hove Albion vs Manchester City Prediction and Betting Tips | 23rd October

Brighton & Hove Albion have an outside chance of solidifying their place in the top four as they host Manchester City at the Amex on Saturday.

After getting off to a flying start to the 2021-22 Premier League season, Brighton & Hove Albion seem to have inadvertently applied the brakes on their campaign. They could muster nothing more than a draw in their last three fixtures and will have their work cut out trying to change that against Manchester City.

Graham Potter's men have been playing exciting football for quite a while now. But we have seen them get better at converting their chances this term. The Seagulls are only two points behind third-placed Manchester City in the Premier League table right now. A win will see them climb to third at the cost of their Saturday opponents.

Tariq Lamptey has returned from injury and his availability will be a great boost for Graham Potter's side. Adam Webster is also set to be involved. However, the duo of Steven Alzate and Danny Welbeck are facing lengthy spells on the sidelines.

Meanwhile, Manchester City have been in pretty good form of late. After earning a 2-2 draw against Liverpool at Anfield, Pep Guardiola's men beat Burnley 2-0 before thrashing Club Brugge in the Champions League by a 5-1 scoreline.

Pep's problems will arise from trying to provide game time to all his talented players whilst maintaining the balance of his side. Ferran Torres' injury is a major blow but Manchester City have enough quality in their ranks to ensure his absence doesn't affect them much.

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Manchester City Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Brighton & Hove Albion won the last meeting between the two sides at the Amex in May. That was their first win after suffering eight consecutive defeats against Manchester City.

Manchester City have never lost consecutive Premier League matches against Brighton & Hove Albion.

Brighton & Hove Albion have drawn 53 games since they earned promotion to the Premier League in 2017. No other team has drawn as many games in that time.

The Seagulls have played out a total of 19 goalless draws in the last four seasons which is the most for any Premier League side in that time.

All of the last seven goals that Manchester City have conceded in the Premier League have come in the second half.

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Manchester City Prediction

Both Graham Potter and Pep Guardiola are exponents of a fluid style of play. The Seagulls have a batch of technically gifted players who can cause problems for Manchester City with their passing and movement. They have also been solid defensively.

However, City have once again shown a knack for finding a way and they have far too much attacking wealth for Brighton's liking. It will be a tightly contested affair but Manchester City might do just enough to eke out all three points here.

Prediction: Brighton & Hove Albion 1-2 Manchester City

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Manchester City Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Manchester City

Tip 2: Both teams to score - YES

Tip 3: Game to have more than 2 goals - YES

Bold Tip: Kevin De Bruyne to score - YES

