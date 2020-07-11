Brighton & Hove Albion vs Manchester City prediction, preview, team news and more | Premier League 2019-20

The Seagulls will hope to avoid a third consecutive loss at the Amex Stadium as they are set to host Man City.

Should Pep Guardiola's side lose this game, it would be their fourth consecutive away loss.

Brighton & Hove Albion are set to welcome former Premier League champions Manchester City to the Amex Stadium on Saturday.

Graham Potter's men have had a relatively productive run of fixtures since the restart. They registered a crucial win against Arsenal in their first fixture after a late dramatic winner from Neal Maupay. However, they were up against Manchester United and champions Liverpool and lost to both clubs on the bounce.

The Seagulls now sit 15th on the Premier League table with 36 points from 34 games and look likely to escape the drop. Brighton have a four-point lead over 16th-placed West Ham.

Manchester City's season is all but over with the Cityzens set to finish in second place. Pep Guardiola's side conceded the title to Liverpool and are over 20 points behind the champions. They are left to play for pride as they are unlikely to be caught by third-placed Chelsea, who sit nine points behind them.

City have registered a whopping nine losses in the league this season, the most that Guardiola has ever faced in a top-flight campaign. It has undoubtedly been an underwhelming year by their standards, and the former champions would hope to end the season on a good note.

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Manchester City Head-to-head

The Seagulls go into this match on the back of a 3-1 loss at the Amex to Liverpool. Brighton have recorded six of their 14 league losses at home. However, they also registered five of their eight league wins at the same venue — including those against Tottenham Hotspur, Everton, and Arsenal.

They have had a horrendous 2020 so far, having won just two games in the league out of 14. This is the worst record in the Premier League.

Manchester City, on the other hand, have had an astounding seven losses away from the Etihad Stadium. They lost to the likes of Norwich City, Wolves, Southampton, and other clubs one would expect City to beat.

If City fail to beat Brighton at the Amex, it would be their fourth consecutive away loss after already losing to Manchester United, Chelsea and Southampton. They have just three goals in their last six away games despite attempting 99 shots and having 30 on target.

Brighton have lost all five Premier League games they played against City by an aggregate scoreline of 15-2. The reverse fixture ended 4-0 to the Cityzens.

Brighton & Hove Albion Form Guide: DWDLWL

Manchester City form guide: WWLWLW

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Manchester City Team News

Manchester City will be without their prolific Argentine forward Sergio Aguero. The striker has been ruled out for the remainder of the season due to a knee injury and will miss their European clashes as well.

Apart from Aguero, City have no major injury concerns, will a handful of players working in tandem to demolish Newcastle United last time around. City have five players with over ten goals in the league and could be at their devastating best against Brighton. Kevin De Bruyne is sure to start given that he's just two assists away from breaking Thierry Henry's 20-assist record.

Brighton, meanwhile, will be without Colombian wideman Jose Izquierdo and Steven Alzate is also potentially set to miss the game.

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Manchester City Predicted XIs

Brighton starting XI (4-3-2-1): Matt Ryan; Tariq Lamptey, Adam Webster, Ben Dunk, Dan Burn; Davy Propper, Dale Stephens, Yves Bissouma; Alexis Mac Allister, Leandro Trossard; Neal Maupay

Man City starting XI (4-3-3): Ederson; Kyle Walker, Eric Garcia, Aymeric Laporte, Benjamin Mendy; Kevin De Bruyne, Ilkay Gundogan, David Silva; Phil Foden, Gabriel Jesus, Raheem Sterling

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Manchester City Prediction

City on their day can be devastating to play against. They even have an 8-0 victory to show for against Watford and dispatched five goals past the Magpies last week. However, given Brighton's poor form in 2020 and City's horrendous run of away fixtures, it is likely end with a respectable scoreline in favour of the Cityzens. Despite the Seagulls' talented individuals, the might of Manchester City should they show up could be too much to handle.

Prediction: Brighton & Hove Albion 1-4 Manchester City