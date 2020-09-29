Brighton & Hove Albion vs Manchester United prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Cup 2020-21

Brighton & Hove Albion are set to host Manchester United at the American Express Community Stadium on Thursday for the EFL Cup Round of 16.

Brighton & Hove Albion beat Preston North End 2-0 in the third round to cement their place in the Round of 16, courtesy of goals from Iran international Alireza Jahanbakhsh and Argentine midfielder Alexis Mac Allister.

Manchester United, on the other hand, beat Luton Town 3-0 last Wednesday. A penalty from veteran attacker Juan Mata and goals from Marcus Rashford and Mason Greenwood sealed a comfortable win for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side.

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Manchester United Head-to-Head

In eight head-to-head encounters between the two sides, Manchester United hold the clear advantage. They have won six games and lost two.

The two teams faced each other last Saturday for an English Premier League encounter at the same stadium, with Manchester United beating Brighton & Hove Albion 3-2 in a pulsating match.

French striker Neal Maupay put Graham Potter's men ahead with a first-half penalty, only for a Lewis Dunk own goal acting as an equalizer three minutes later. England international Marcus Rashford scored for Manchester United, with Solly March scoring a late equalizer.

However, in the dying embers of the game, a handball by Maupay in the box resulted in a penalty for Manchester United, with Bruno Fernandes slotting it home.

Brighton & Hove Albion form guide in the English Premier League: L-W-L

Manchester United form guide in the English Premier League: L-W

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Manchester United Team News

Brighton & Hove Albion manager Graham Potter will be unable to call upon the services of Colombia international Jose Izquierdo and striker Florin Andone, who are out injured. Midfielder Yves Bissouma is suspended.

Injured: Jose Izquierdo, Florin Andone

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Yves Bissouma

Meanwhile, Manchester United will be without two centre-backs in Axel Tuanzebe and Phil Jones, who are both injured.

Injured: Axel Tuanzebe, Phil Jones

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Manchester United Predicted XI

Brighton & Hove Albion Predicted XI (4-3-3): Jason Steele, Joel Veltman, Dan Burn, Lewis Dunk, Bernardo, Davy Propper, Steven Alzate, Pascal Gross, Alireza Jahanbakhsh, Alexis Mac Allister, Viktor Gyokeres

Manchester United Predicted XI (4-3-3): Dean Henderson, Timothy Fosu-Mensah, Eric Bailly, Harry Maguire, Brandon Williams, Fred, Bruno Fernandes, Donny van de Beek, Juan Mata, Odion Ighalo, Jesse Lingard

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Manchester United Prediction

Brighton & Hove Albion have looked impressive under Graham Potter, and were arguably the better team in the EPL match against Manchester United. Squad rotation is expected, however, players like Pascal Gross and Alireza Jahanbakhsh are highly talented.

Manchester United have not had the best of starts; a loss to Crystal Palace was followed by a nervy win over Brighton & Hove Albion. Netherlands international Donny van de Beek is expected to start after a fine showing against Luton Town, while Odion Ighalo and Juan Mata will have to use all their experience to get a result here.

Manchester United have good individual players; a moment of magic could very well decide this game.

Prediction: Brighton & Hove Albion 0-1 Manchester United

