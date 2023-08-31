Brighton & Hove Albion vs Newcastle United Prediction and Betting Tips | 2nd September 2023

Both Brighton & Hove Albion and Newcastle United will look to get back to winning ways as they lock horns at the AMEX on Saturday.

Brighton got off to a flying start to the new Premier League season, registering back-to-back 4-1 wins over Luton Town and Wolverhampton Wanderers in their first two games. But they were yanked back to the ground as West Ham United trashed them 1-3 at the AMEX last Saturday (August 26).

Brighton enjoyed 78% possession and registered 10 shots on target but only Pascal Gross managed to find the back of the net for them. However, his 81st-minute strike proved to be nothing more than a mere consolation for the Seagulls.

Goals from James Ward-Prowse, Jarrod Bowen and Michail Antonio had already guaranteed three points to the Hammers who executed a counter-attacking masterclass on enemy territory.

Roberto De Zerbi's men will have their work cut out against Newcastle United this Saturday (September 2), who are coming off a poor result themselves.

Eddie Howe's men fell to a 2-1 loss to 10-men Liverpool last weekend. Anthony Gordon fired the Magpies into the lead in the 25th minute after capitalizing on a defensive mistake from Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Virgil van Dijk was shown a straight red card just three minutes later for denying Gordon a clear goalscoring opportunity. Newcastle were expected to bag all three points against the disadvantaged Reds but they got blown away in the business end of the match as Liverpool upped the ante.

Darwin Nunez bagged a wonderful brace to foil Newcastle's plans and maintain Liverpool's unbeaten start to the season. The Toons are currently 13th in the table and a loss on Saturday will leave them with just three points after four matches heading into the season's first international break.

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Newcastle United Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Brighton remained unbeaten in their first nine Premier League clashes against Newcastle United, winning four and drawing five. However, they've since lost two of their last three.

Newcastle United last won away against Brighton in February 2017 in the Championship. They won the game 2-1.

Newcastle United have failed to pick up a single win in their six visits to Brighton in the Premier League.

The Seagulls haven't lost successive games since October 2022, where they conceded defeats in De Zerbi's second and third matches in charge.

Newcastle United have lost their last two Premier League matches. They had only lost two in their previous 15 games.

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Newcastle United Prediction

Both Brighton and Newcastle play high-octane, high-intensity football. Both sides are coming off dispiriting losses and will be looking to bounce back. However, there's unlikely to be anything between the two sides and they are likely to share the spoils at the end of 90 minutes.

Prediction: Brighton & Hove Albion 2-2 Newcastle United

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Newcastle United Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes