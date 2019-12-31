Brighton vs Chelsea prediction, preview, team news and more | Premier League 2019-20

Nurein Ahmed FOLLOW ANALYST Preview Published Dec 31, 2019

Dec 31, 2019 IST SHARE

Tammy Abraham (right) scored his 12th Premier League of the season at Arsenal

Following their London derby victory over Arsenal last Sunday, Chelsea will be on the road again as they travel south to face Brighton on New Year's Day. Frank Lampard's side have been in immaculate form away from home this season, (winning seven out of nine away league matches) and they issued a further reminder of their powers of recovery when they came from behind at the Emirates to snatch all three points. The Blues maintained a four-point lead over fifth-placed Manchester United in the battle for fourth spot in the Premier League table, courtesy of their 2-1 win at Arsenal.

Brighton meanwhile, returned to winning ways at the weekend as they comfortably saw off Bournemouth 2-0 at the Amex. The Seagulls will be looking over their shoulder with concern as the sides below them pick up points. They sit 14th in the table, just five points above the drop zone.

Brighton vs Chelsea Head-to-Head

Chelsea have been the dominant team in this fixture winning all five league matches against Brighton since they were promoted to the top-flight.

The last time the Seagulls beat the Blues was back in 1933 in an FA Cup tie.

Chelsea have won an impressive seven out of nine away league matches in the league this season, beating the likes of Tottenham and Arsenal on the road.

Brighton form guide: D-D-L-L-W

Chelsea form guide: L-L-W-L-W

Brighton vs Chelsea Team News

Brighton could name the same team that started in Saturday's game against Bournemouth, which means the returning Solly March will not feature. Jose Izquierdo is a long-term absentee for the Seagulls.

Advertisement

Injuries/Doubtful: Solly March

Long-term absentees: Jose Izquierdo

Suspensions: None

Lampard is unlikely to do any tinkering to the Chelsea team which Arsenal. However, Jorginho is likely to start this time after coming off the bench at Arsenal and inspiring a comeback, while Marco Alonso, who could be fit in time to play, could slot in at left-back.

The likes of Olivier Giroud, Christian Pulisic and Marcos Alonso are all doubtful.

Injuries/Doubtful: Christian Pulisic, Olivier Giroud and Marcos Alonso

Long-term absentees: Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Reece James

Suspensions: None

Brighton vs Chelsea Predicted XI

Brighton: Ryan, Montoya, Duffy, Dunk, Burn, Propper, Bissouma, Jahanbakhsh, Mooy, Trossard, Maupay

Chelsea: Arrizabalaga, Azpilicueta, Zouma, Rudiger, Alonso, Kante, Jorginho, Kovacic, Willian, Mount, Abraham

Brighton vs Chelsea Prediction

Chelsea have been imperious away from home in the league this season. They have won seven out of nine matches on the road, with their two defeats coming against Manchester United and Manchester City.

In fact, the Blues have scored in every away league match this season, barring the 4-0 thumping at Old Trafford on the opening day.

On the other hand, Brighton need points to distance themselves from a potential relegation dogfight. Graham Potter's side are only five points above the drop and every game counts.

However, Chelsea have a terrific record against the Seagulls and on the back of a superb win at the Emirates, expect the Blues to edge another thriller.

Verdict: Brighton 2-3 Chelsea

Also Read: Arsenal 1-2 Chelsea: Player Ratings | Premier League 2019-20