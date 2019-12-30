Arsenal 1-2 Chelsea: Player Ratings | Premier League 2019-20

For the first time ever as managers, Mikel Arteta took on Frank Lampard. The Spaniard welcomed the Blues boss to the Emirates for a monumental London derby. What followed was an entertaining tug-of-war between two teams who were fully committed to collecting all 3 points. Pierre Emerick-Aubameyang stamped Arsenal’s authority on the game with a sharp header in the 13th minute to take the lead. The Gunners would take that precious lead into half-time.

From the second half, the Blues dominated the ball and penned Arsenal into their own penalty box. Their constant pressure would pay a dividend in the 83rd minute through a Jorginho tap in from six yards out. Chelsea would finally take the lead through a Tammy Abraham strike in the 87th minute. The Blues would see out the game and claim their second away win in seven days.

Here are the player ratings from Arsenal 1-2 Chelsea.

Arsenal Player Ratings

Bernd Leno: 5/10

Often Arsenal’s best player on the pitch, today the German made a mistake that cost his team the game. Leno completely missed the ball from an in-swinging free-kick, thus allowing Jorginho to tap into an empty net. When initially called upon, the 27-year-old had the answers, but his error led to the downfall of his team.

Ainsley Maitland-Niles: 6.5/10

Maitland-Niles seems to be thoroughly enjoying striking up a partnership with Reiss Nelson. Throughout the first half, the duo linked up seamlessly with one-two touches that Chelsea couldn’t live with. Defensively, the 22-year-old was committed making 5 tackles, 3 interceptions and 1 clearance. He will be disappointed to be on the losing team.

Calum Chambers: 7/10

In the short time he was on the pitch, Chambers was simply outstanding. The 24-year-old won 2 aerials, completed 25 passes and provided the assist for Arsenal’s only goal. Unfortunately for his teammates, the Englishman had to be taken off in the 23rd minute.

David Luiz: 7/10

There’s not much more you could have asked of David Luiz today. The Brazilian effectively marshalled Arsenal to play in a low block, something they’re not used to. The experienced CB completed 40 passes, won 3 aerials and made an impressive 6 clearances.

Bukayo Saka: 6.5/10

We must not forget that Bukayo Saka is not a natural LB. He’s an out and out winger that’s having to learn on the job in the hardest league in the world. Unfortunately, the second goal did come from his flank but by the 87th minute, it was clear the youngster had completely run out of energy.

Lucas Torreira: 6.5/10

Strange to think that playing Lucas Torreira in his favoured position has improved his performances. The Uruguayan pitbull screened the back four in stupendous fashion, breaking up several Chelsea attacks. The 23-year-old completed 2 dribbles, 47 passes and intercepted 2 passes.

Matteo Guendouzi: 5.5/10

Although not at fault for his team’s change in mentality in the second half, it’s likely that Arsenal’s ball retention would have been much better. The Frenchman cannot be faulted for his effort, but he can be highlighted for his poor decision making and tendency to run into trouble. The youngster misplaced 6 passes and was dribbled past once.

Reiss Nelson: 6.5/10

Once again, the youngster was picked over the £72 million man, Nicolas Pepe. And the 20-year-old certainly justified that decision, working tirelessly off the ball and on it. Nelson constantly made himself available as an outlet to help relieve his team of Chelsea’s constant pressure. He carried the ball well, but sometimes let himself down by not releasing the ball quicker.

Mesut Özil: 8/10

For the time in a long time, Mesut Özil was on a different planet. The German seemed to roll back the years, illusively drifting past opposition players while effortlessly linking up with his own.

The 31-year-old won 1 aerial duel, completed 27 passes, had 1 successful take-on and created 2 chances. Chelsea’s midfield couldn’t get near him on the ball, as he toyed around with Kante and Kovačić at times.

Pierre Emerick-Aubameyang: 7/10

Life as a winger is a learning curve for Pierre Emerick-Aubameyang. He’s had to completely adapt his game for the team, doing things he’s not used to. Whilst tracking back, Aubameyang made 3 tackles, 2 clearances and intercepted 2 passes.

Even with all that, the 30-year-old was able to score his 13th league goal of the season as he chases down top scorer Jamie Vardy.

Alexandre Lacazette: 5/10

At the moment it’s hard for anyone to justify why Arteta is playing his top scorer on the wing to accommodate Alexandre Lacazette. The Frenchman has shown nothing to warrant his starting position, with back to back awful performances.

Substitutions

Shkodran Mustafi: 6/10

The German player has often been cited as the cause of all of Arsenal’s woes. However, despite coming on so early in the game, the German cannot be faulted for much. He impressively won 5 aerial duels and made 3 clearances, despite being under pressure for the entire second half.

Joe Willock: 5/10

Once again, the youngster came on to provide a bit more energy in a tiring midfield. But what Willock’s cameo will most be remembered for is his miss glaring miss to make it 2-0.

Nicolas Pepe: N/A

For the second game in a row, Pepe came on with minutes to spare and didn’t impact the game in any form.

