Brisbane Roar vs Adelaide United prediction, preview, team news and more | A-League 2020-21

The A-League returns to the fold with another set of important fixtures this weekend as Brisbane Roar take on Adelaide United at the Dolphin Oval on Saturday. Both teams have been impressive in recent weeks and will want to win this fixture.

Brisbane Roar are currently in fifth place in the A-League standings and have won two out of their three games so far. The Brisbane outfit edged Newcastle Jets to a 2-1 victory in their previous game and will need to take it up a notch in this match.

Adelaide United, on the other hand, are in second place in the league table after an impressive start to the season. The Adelaide side defeated Melbourne Victory by a 1-0 margin last week and will be confident ahead of this game.

Brisbane Roar vs Adelaide United Head-to-Head

Adelaide United have a marginal historical advantage over Brisbane Roar and have won 22 games out of a total of 49 matches played between the two teams. Brisbane Roar have managed 18 victories against Adelaide United and can trouble their opponents in this game.

The previous meeting between these two teams took place in July last year and ended in a 1-0 victory for Adelaide United. Brisbane Roar were unable to trouble Adelaide on the day and need to take it up a notch this weekend.

Brisbane Roar form guide in the A-League: W-W-L

Adelaide United form guide in the A-League: W-L-W-D

Brisbane Roar vs Adelaide United Team News

Brisbane Roar have a good squad

Brisbane Roar

Brisbane Roar have a fully-fit squad going into this game and will want to prove a point in this match. The Brisbane side is unlikely to make drastic changes to its line-up for this game.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Adelaide United can win this game

Adelaide United

Ryan Kitto and Yared Abetew are currently injured and will be unable to play a part in this fixture. Adelaide United suffered several defensive lapses against Perth Glory last week and have issues to resolve ahead of this game.

Injured: Ryan Kitto, Yared Abetew

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Brisbane Roar vs Adelaide United Predicted XI

Brisbane Roar Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Macklin Freke; Corey Brown, Macaulay Gillesphey, Tom Aldred, Jack Hingert; Jesse Daley, Rahmat Akbari; Dylan Wenzel-Halls, Jay O'Shea, Riku Danzaki; Scott McDonald

Adelaide United Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): James Delianov; Noah Smith, Michael Jakobsen, Jordan Elsey, Ryan Strain; Joe Caletti, Louis D'Arrigo; Yaya Dukuly, Stefan Mauk, Ben Halloran; Tomi Juric

Brisbane Roar vs Adelaide United Prediction

Brisbane Roar have registered two consecutive victories in the A-League in recent weeks and will be confident ahead of this match. The home side has several talented players in its ranks and will want to make a statement in this fixture.

Adelaide United have a few issues to resolve going into this game and cannot afford to slip up this weekend. The two A-League teams are on a fairly even footing at the moment and might play out a draw on Saturday.

Prediction: Brisbane Roar 1-1 Adelaide United

