Brisbane Roar vs Macarthur FC prediction, preview, team news and more | A-League 2020-21

The A-League is back in action this week as Brisbane Roar take on Macarthur FC in an important fixture at the Dolphin Oval on Tuesday. Both teams have been impressive this season and will want to win this game.

Macarthur FC are currently in fifth place in the A-League standings and will want to make the most of their first campaign in the competition. The away side played out a 2-2 draw with Western Sydney Wanderers over the weekend and will want to prove a point in this game.

Brisbane Roar have been excellent this season and could move to the top of the league table with a victory in this game. The home side stunned Melbourne Victory by a 5-2 margin in its previous game and will be confident ahead of this match.

The fastest team to score 3️⃣ goals in an @ALeague game 🔥



Bring the kids for FREE tomorrow night! Get you tickets now 🎟️ https://t.co/LydReV5PfE#BRIvMAC #ALeague #ForTheCrest pic.twitter.com/DhIllZrO05 — Brisbane Roar FC (@brisbaneroar) February 8, 2021

Brisbane Roar vs Macarthur FC Head-to-Head

Brisbane Roar and Macarthur FC have never played an official fixture in the A-League. Macarthur FC are new to the Australian competition and will want to make their mark on this fixture.

Brisbane Roar have been a formidable opponent this season and will present their opponents with a stern challenge. Macarthur FC have been prone to a few defensive errors and will need to take it up a notch this week.

Brisbane Roar form guide in the A-League: W-W-W-W-L

Macarthur FC form guide in the A-League: D-L-W-D-L

Advertisement

Also Read: 5 cricketers who chose between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo

Brisbane Roar vs Macarthur FC Team News

Brisbane Roar have a good squad

Brisbane Roar

Brisbane Roar have a fully-fit squad going into this game and will want to prove a point in this match. The Brisbane side is unlikely to make drastic changes to its line-up for this game.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Macarthur have a strong squad

Macarthur FC

Advertisement

Macarthur FC have a fully-fit squad going into this match and will look to seize the initiative against Brisbane Roar this weekend. Mark Milligan served his suspension against Western Sydney Wanderers over the weekend and is available for this match.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Brisbane Roar vs Macarthur FC Predicted XI

Brisbane Roar Predicted XI (3-4-3): Jamie Young; Tom Aldred, Macaulay Gillesphey, Kai Trewin; Josh Brindell-South, Corey Brown, Jay O'Shea, Rahmat Akbari; Scott McDonald, Riku Danzaki, Dylan Wenzell-Halls

The Me Sim Stats Scoreboard returns with the numbers from Saturday's match against the Wanderers! 📊🕵️



Stats provided: Stats Perform#MFCBulls #RunWithTheHerd pic.twitter.com/4khCHSuGAy — Macarthur FC (@mfcbulls) February 8, 2021

Macarthur Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Adam Federici; James Meredith, Mark Milligan, Aleksandar Jovanovic, Ivan Franjic; Benat Etxebarria, Denis Genreau; Moudi Najjar, Loic Puyo, Markel Susaeta; Matt Derbyshire

Brisbane Roar vs Macarthur FC Prediction

Brisbane Roar were in stunning form against Melbourne Victory and will want to put in a similar performance in this fixture. Scott McDonald and Riku Danzaki were virtually unplayable over the weekend and will look to give the opposition a few more nightmares on Tuesday.

Macarthur FC have started their first A-League campaign in a positive fashion but have a few problems to solve in the next few weeks. Brisbane Roar are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Brisbane Roar 3-1 Macarthur FC

Also Read: 10 Greatest Football Managers of all time