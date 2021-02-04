Brisbane Roar vs Melbourne Victory prediction, preview, team news and more | A-League 2020-21 

Brisbane Roar are back in action in the A-League this weekend as they take on Melbourne Victory at the Dolphin Oval in an important fixture on Saturday. The two teams have experienced contrasting fortunes this season and will want to win this game.

Melbourne Victory are in 11th place in the A-League standings at the moment and have plenty of work to do after a poor start to the season. The Melbourne outfit played out a 0-0 stalemate against Western United in its previous game and will hope to achieve a better result in this fixture.

Brisbane Roar, on the other hand, find themselves in second place after a good start to their campaign. Brisbane have exceeded expectations so far and eased past Adelaide United by a 3-1 margin last week.

Brisbane Roar vs Melbourne Victory Head-to-Head

Melbourne Victory have a good record against Brisbane Roar and have won 23 matches out of a total of 49 games played between the two teams. Brisbane Roar have managed only 17 victories against Melbourne Victory and can trouble their opponents this weekend.

The previous meeting between the two Australian sides took place in July last year and ended in a narrow 2-1 victory for Brisbane Roar. Melbourne Victory were well below their best on the day and cannot afford a similar performance in this fixture.

Brisbane Roar form guide in the A-League: W-W-W-L

Melbourne Victory form guide in the A-League: D-W-L-L

Brisbane Roar vs Melbourne Victory Team News

Brisbane Roar have a good squad

Brisbane Roar

Brisbane Roar have a fully-fit squad going into this game and will want to prove a point in this match. The Brisbane side is unlikely to make drastic changes to its line-up for this game.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Melbourne Victory have a strong squad

Melbourne Victory

Melbourne Victory have a new-look squad this season and will want their recruits to make a statement in this fixture. The Melbourne outfit has no discernible injury concerns ahead of the game this weekend.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Brisbane Roar vs Melbourne Victory Predicted XI

Brisbane Roar Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Macklin Freke; Corey Brown, Macaulay Gillesphey, Tom Aldred, Jack Hingert; Jesse Daley, Rahmat Akbari; Dylan Wenzel-Halls, Jay O'Shea, Riku Danzaki; Scott McDonald

Melbourne Victory Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Max Crocombe; Adama Traore, Nick Ansell, Aaron Anderson, Storm Roux; Leigh Broxham, Jacob Butterfield; Marco Rojas, Jake Brimmer, Callum McManaman; Ben Folami

Brisbane Roar vs Melbourne Victory Prediction

Brisbane Roar have exceeded expectations this season and will want to maintain their impressive form against Melbourne Victory. The Brisbane outfit does have a few chinks in its armour and will need to resolve a few issues ahead of this game.

Melbourne Victory have been disappointing this season and need to take it up a notch to improve their standing in the league. Brisbane Roar are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Brisbane Roar 2-1 Melbourne Victory

