Brisbane Roar vs Perth Glory prediction, preview, team news and more | A-League 2020-21

The A-League is back in action with another round of matches this week as Brisbane Roar take on Perth Glory at the Moreton Daily Stadium on Wednesday. Both teams have been inconsistent this season and will need to win this game.

Perth Glory have endured a difficult campaign so far and are in ninth place in the A-League standings. The Western Australian outfit has improved in recent weeks and will need to be at its best on Wednesday.

Brisbane Roar, on the other hand, are in sixth place in the league table and have not been at their best over the past week. The Brisbane outfit suffered a 2-0 defeat against Western Sydney Wanderers and will need to win this game.

Brisbane Roar vs Perth Glory Head-to-Head

Brisbane Roar have a good record against Perth Glory and have won 22 games out of a total of 47 matches played between the two teams. Perth Glory have managed 14 victories against Brisbane Roar and will need to step up this week.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place earlier this year and ended in a 3-1 victory for Perth Glory. Brisbane Roar were well below their best on the day and will need to take it up a notch on Wednesday.

Brisbane Roar form guide in the A-League: L-W-W-L-D

Perth Glory form guide in the A-League: D-D-W-W-W

Brisbane Roar vs Perth Glory Team News

Brisbane Roar need to win this game

Brisbane Roar

Scott McDonald is carrying an injury at the moment and has been ruled out of this fixture. Macaulay Gillesphey served his suspension against Western Sydney Wanderers last week and is available for this match.

Injured: Scott McDonald

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Perth Glory need to win this game

Perth Glory

Christopher Oikonomidis and Osama Malik have recovered from their injuries and are available for selection. Sebastian Langkamp remains sidelined, however, and will be unable to play a part in this match.

Injured: Sebastian Langkamp

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Brisbane Roar vs Perth Glory Predicted XI

Brisbane Roar Predicted XI (3-5-2): Jamie Young; Tom Aldred, Macaulay Gillesphey, Kai Trewin; Jack Hingert, Josh Brindell-South, Corey Brown, Jay O'Shea, Rahmat Akbari; Riku Danzaki, Dylan Wenzell-Halls

Perth Glory Predicted XI (4-4-2): Liam Reddy; Dane Ingham, Darryl Lachman, Jonathan Aspropotamitis, Nicholas Walsh; Christopher Oikonomidis, Neil Kilkenny, Diego Castro, Nicholas D'Agostino; Andy Keogh, Bruno Fornaroli

Brisbane Roar vs Perth Glory Prediction

Perth Glory have improved in recent weeks but will need to play out of their skins to turn a dismal league campaign around. Andy Keogh has been impressive this season and will want to make his mark this weekend

Brisbane Roar have blown hot and cold this season and will be intent on securing their top-six finish this week. Both teams are on an even footing at the moment and are likely to play out a draw on Wednesday.

Prediction: Brisbane Roar 2-2 Perth Glory

