Brisbane Roar vs Western Sydney Wanderers prediction, preview, team news and more | A-League 2020-21

Brisbane Roar host Western Sydney Wanderers at the Moreton Daily Stadium on Saturday in the A-League.

They're hoping to snap a seven-game winless run and reignite their quest for a higher finish than ninth position, which the Roar currently occupy.

Since beating Melbourne Victory in a 5-2 rout at the start of February, the Queenslanders have been unsuccessful in securing a three-point haul.

Warren Moon’s side were looking on the up until that point, winning four consecutive games. However, a loss in form resulted in four draws and three defeats in their next seven outings. Those results saw the side drop from title contenders to the bottom four.

The Wanderers are not without their problems either. A 4-1 mauling at the hands of Melbourne City last week ended a three-game winning run, bringing them back down to earth.

Yet, they're fifth in the league table with 22 points from 14 games, and will hope to get their campaign back on track this week.

Brisbane Roar vs Western Sydney Wanderers Head-To-Head

There have been 29 previous clashes between the sides, with Brisbane and Sydney both claiming 11 wins each.

In the first leg of their duel this season, Brisbane claimed a 3-1 win in Sydney.

Brisbane Roar Form Guide (all competitions): D-L-D-L-D

Western Sydney Wanderers Form Guide (all competitions): L-W-W-W-L

Brisbane Roar vs Western Sydney Wanderers Team News

Brisbane Roar

The home side have a clean bill of health going into the match. However, Macaulay Gillesphey has been suspended from the clash for getting sent off against Wellington Phoenix.

Injured: None

Suspended: Macaulay Gillesphey

Unavailable: None

Western Sydney Wanderers

The Wanderers are in fine fettle ahead of the clash, with head coach Carl Robinson having the liberty to field his best XI.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Brisbane Roar vs Western Sydney Wanderers Predicted XI

Brisbane Roar (3-5-2): Jamie Young; Kai Trewin, Tom Aldred, Cyrus Dehmie; Jack Hingert, Rahmat Akbari, Jesse Daley, Jay O'Shea, Corey Brown; Dylan Wenzel-Halls, Masato Kudo.

Western Sydney Wanderers (3-4-1-2): Daniel Margush; Mark Natta, Ziggy Gordon, Dylan McGowan; Tate Russell, Keanu Baccus, Graham Dorrans, Daniel Wilmering; James Troisi; Bernie Ibini-Isei, Mitchell Duke.

Brisbane Roar vs Western Sydney Wanderers Prediction

Neither side are in particularly good form and this encounter could go either way.

However, the visitors have the attacking might to see off their Brisbane counterparts, and should do exactly that.

Prediction: Brisbane Roar 1-2 Western Sydney Wanderers