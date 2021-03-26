Melbourne City vs Western Sydney Wanderers prediction, preview, team news and more | A-League 2020-21

The A-League is back in action with another set of fixtures this weekend as Melbourne City take on Western Sydney Wanderers at the Melbourne Rectangular Stadium on Friday. Both teams have been impressive this season and will want to win this game.

Melbourne City are currently in fourth place in the A-League standings and have been impressive in recent weeks. The home side eased past Central Coast Mariners earlier this week and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

Western Sydney Wanderers have also exceeded expectations so far and find themselves in second place in the league table. The Wanderers eased past Perth Glory in their previous game and will want to make the most of their purple patch this week.

💍 Congratulations Rhali and Matt on your engement! pic.twitter.com/6v4IYbrszT — Melbourne City FC (@MelbourneCity) March 25, 2021

Melbourne City vs Western Sydney Wanderers Head-to-Head

Western Sydney Wanderers have a good record against Melbourne City and have won 12 games out of a total of 26 matches played between the two teams. Melbourne City have managed nine victories against the Wanderers and will want to cut the deficit in this fixture.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place a year ago and ended in a hard-fought 1-1 draw. Both sides gave a fair account of themselves on the day and have a point to prove in this match.

Melbourne City form guide in the A-League: W-W-W-W-W

Western Sydney Wanderers form guide in the A-League: W-W-W-L-L

Melbourne City vs Western Sydney Wanderers Team News

Scott Jamieson is an important player for Melbourne City

Melbourne City

Andrew Nabbout has recovered from his hamstring injury and will be included in the squad for the game against Central Coast Mariners. Aiden O'Neill remains ruled out with a back injury, however, and will not be included in the squad.

Injured: Aiden O'Neill

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Nicolai Muller is in excellent form

Western Sydney Wanderers

Tass Mourdoukoutas and Vedran Janjetovic are currently injured and have been ruled out of this fixture. Dylan McGowan has made progress with his recovery and will be available against Melbourne City.

Injured: Tass Mourdoukoutas, Vedran Janjetovic

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Melbourne City vs Western Sydney Wanderers Predicted XI

Melbourne City Predicted XI (4-3-3): Tom Glover; Scott Jamieson, Curtis Good, Rostyn Griffiths, Ben Garuccio; Marco Tilio, Taras Gomulka, Florin Berenguer; Craig Noone, Jamie Maclaren, Connor Metcalfe

James Troisi on tomorrow night's big test against City #WSW #MCYvWSW pic.twitter.com/sJJx2sfIri — WS Wanderers FC (@wswanderersfc) March 25, 2021

Western Sydney Wanderers Predicted XI (3-4-3): Daniel Margush; Dylan McGowan, Thomas Aquilina, Ziggy Gordon; Daniel Georgievski, Graham Dorrans, Keanu Baccus, Tate Russell; Nicolai Muller, Bernie Ibini-Isei, Simon Cox

Melbourne City vs Western Sydney Wanderers Prediction

Melbourne City have been in exceptional form in recent weeks and have registered five victories on the trot to move into the top four. The home side has excellent players in its ranks and will want to make a statement in this fixture.

Western Sydney Wanderers have also been impressive but will have to be at their best against a powerful opponents. Both teams are on an even footing at the moment and are likely to share the spoils in this encounter.

Prediction: Melbourne City 2-2 Western Sydney Wanderers

