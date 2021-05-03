Brisbane Roar vs Western United prediction, preview, team news and more | A-League 2020-21

The A-League is back in action with another round of fixtures this week as Western United take on Brisbane Roar at the Moreton Daily Stadium on Wednesday. Both teams have been inconsistent this season and need a victory in this fixture.

Brisbane Roar are in eighth place in the A-League standings at the moment and have not been at their best this season. The Brisbane side was held to a 0-0 stalemate by Wellington Phoenix last week and needs to bounce back in this match.

Western United, on the other hand, currently find themselves in sixth place in the league table. The Melbourne-based outfit also played out a 0-0 draw last week and has a few issues to solve ahead of this game.

Brisbane Roar vs Western United Head-to-Head

Western United have an impressive record against Brisbane Roar and have won three out of four games played between the two teams. Brisbane Roar have managed only one victory against Western United and need to be at their best this week.

The reverse fixture between the two teams took place in March earlier this year and ended in a narrow 1-0 victory for Western United. Brisbane Roar missed a fair few chances on the day and will need to be more clinical in this match.

Brisbane Roar form guide in the A-League: D-W-W-W-D

Western United form guide in the A-League: D-W-D-W-L

Brisbane Roar vs Western United Team News

Brisbane Roar need to win this game

Brisbane Roar

Scott McDonald and Brisbane Roar have agreed to part ways over the past week and the forward will be unavailable for this game. The home side needs a victory at the moment and is unlikely to make drastic changes to its team.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Western United have a strong squad

Western United

Sebastian Pasquali is currently suffering from a hip injury and will be unable to play a part in this match. Victor Sanchez was sent off against Adelaide United last week and is suspended for this game.

Injured: Sebastian Pasquali

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Victor Sanchez

Brisbane Roar vs Western United Predicted XI

Brisbane Roar Predicted XI (3-5-2): Jamie Young; Tom Aldred, Macaulay Gillesphey, Kai Trewin; Jack Hingert, Josh Brindell-South, Corey Brown, Jay O'Shea, Rahmat Akbari; Riku Danzaki, Dylan Wenzell-Halls

Western United Predicted XI (3-2-4-1): Ryan Scott; Andrew Durante, Dylan Pierias, Ivan Vujica; Steven Lustica, Victor Sanchez; Dylan Pierias, Tomoki Imai, Connor Pain, Alessandro Diamanti; Besart Berisha

Brisbane Roar vs Western United Prediction

Brisbane Roar have shown tremendous improvement in recent weeks and their performances over the past month hold them in good stead going into this game. Riku Danzaki has been exceptional for Brisbane Roar this season and will want to make his mark on this game.

With the likes of Alessandro Diamanti and Besart Berisha in their ranks, Western United also have plenty of firepower at their disposal. Both teams are evenly matched on paper and are likely to share the spoils in this fixture.

Prediction: Brisbane Roar 2-2 Western United

