Bristol City vs Barnsley prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2020-21

Bristol City are set to play host to Barnsley at Ashton Gate on Saturday for their latest EFL Championship fixture.

Bristol City come into this game on the back of a 2-0 loss to Veljko Paunovic's Reading yesterday at Ashton Gate. Goals from Portugal international Lucas Joao and experienced centre-back Michael Morrison ensured victory for Reading.

Barnsley, on the other hand, beat Tony Mowbray's Blackburn Rovers 2-1 yesterday at Oakwell. Second-half goals from striker Carlton Morris and midfielder Alex Mowatt sealed the deal for Valerien Ismael's Barnsley. Striker Adam Armstrong scored the consolation goal for Blackburn Rovers.

Bristol City vs Barnsley Head-to-Head

In 21 head-to-head encounters between the two sides, Bristol City hold the clear advantage. They have won 10 games, lost three and drawn eight.

The two clubs last faced each other last year in the EFL Championship, with the game ending in a 2-2 draw. Goals from Polish centre-back Michal Helik and attacker Cauley Woodrow for Barnsley was cancelled out by goals from defender Jack Hunt and midfielder Tyreeq Bakinson for Bristol City.

Bristol City form guide in the EFL Championship: L-L-L-L-L

Barnsley form guide in the EFL Championship: W-W-D-D-L

Bristol City vs Barnsley Team News

Bristol City

Bristol City will be without centre-back Alfie Mawson, Austria international Andreas Weimann, striker Chris Martin, defender Jay Dasilva, Republic of Ireland international Callum O'Dowda and midfielder Joe Williams.

Injured: Chris Martin, Andreas Weimann, Alfie Mawson, Joe Williams, Jay Dasilva, Callum O'Dowda

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Barnsley

Meanwhile, Barnsley manager Valerien Ismael will be unable to call upon the services of left-back Ben Williams, defender Liam Kitching and Finnish centre-back Aapo Halme.

Injured: Ben Williams, Liam Kitching, Aapo Halme

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Bristol City vs Barnsley Predicted XI

Bristol City Predicted XI (3-5-2): Daniel Bentley, Adrian Mariappa, Tomas Kalas, Taylor Moore, Zak Vyner, Jamie Paterson, Henri Lansbury, Adam Nagy, Jack Hunt, Famara Diedhiou, Nahki Wells

Barnsley Predicted XI (3-4-2-1): Brad Collins, Toby Sibbick, Michal Helik, Mads Andersen, Callum Brittain, Romal Palmer, Alex Mowatt, Callum Styles, Conor Chaplin, Victor Adeboyejo, Carlton Morris

Bristol City vs Barnsley Prediction

Bristol City are currently 14th in the league table, and have lost their last five league games. They are managerless at the moment, having sacked Dean Holden yesterday, with the likes of Eddie Howe and Frank Lampard linked with the job.

Breaking: Dean Holden has been relieved of his duties as Bristol City manager following their loss to Reading this evening. — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) February 16, 2021

Barnsley, on the other hand, are 10th in the league, and have impressed under the management of Valerien Ismael. They have been one of the better teams in the league this season, with players like Callum Styles and Mads Andersen performing well.

Barnsley should be able to triumph here.

Prediction: Bristol City 0-2 Barnsley

